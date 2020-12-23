Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice said earlier this week that his team was good, but it still had a long way to go to become great.
It didn’t seem that far away Wednesday.
Derrick Alston Jr. and Max Rice each had 22 points and the Broncos cruised to a second blowout win of New Mexico in three days with a 89-52 laugher at ExtraMile Arena.
Boise State had one 20-point win over New Mexico in 18 career meetings prior to Monday. The Broncos have done it twice since.
The Broncos shot 60% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and again excelled in transition with a 21-1 edge in fastbreak points. Boise State (6-1) has won six games in a row since a season-opening loss to now-No. 6-ranked Houston.
Alston lived above the rim with four highlight-quality dunks. He was 9 for 9 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range.
But while the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year Alston is expected to put up numbers like that, the career-night from Rice was more notable. The son of coach Leon Rice, Max made 9-of-13 shots from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Rice previously set a career high with 16 points against the College of Idaho on Dec. 4. He equaled a career high with four made 3-pointers, which he did on five attempts at Wyoming last season. He had 14 points by the half, and added to that total in the second half.
Marcus Shaver returned after missing the past three games with a foot injury and was the third player to score in double figures with 12 points.
Boise State led 23-10 in the early going and pushed it to 52-28 at the half. The Broncos hit 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half and had a 14-0 edge in fastbreak points.
Alston had three dunks in the first half including a one-handed slam from one step in front of the free-throw line that would have brought the house down had fans been inside ExtraMile Arena.
Boise State is scheduled to next play two games against San Jose State in Phoenix on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, but could potentially add a nonconference game to the schedule before then.
