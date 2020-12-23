Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice said earlier this week that his team was good, but it still had a long way to go to become great.
It didn’t seem that far away Wednesday.
Derrick Alston Jr. and Max Rice each had 22 points and the Broncos cruised to a second blowout win of New Mexico in three days with a 89-52 laugher at ExtraMile Arena.
"We got great players," Rice said Wednesday. "We have a lot of guys that can do it and a lot of guys will do it different nights. They just have to stay unselfish and not worry about who is doing it and just bring what they bring every single night.
"It's going to be different guys every night. We have eight guys on this roster that can go get 30. So they just have to do what the game tells them to do and when they do that, they'll be great."
Boise State had one 20-point win over New Mexico in 18 career meetings prior to Monday. The Broncos have done it twice since.
The Broncos shot 60% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and again excelled in transition with a 21-1 edge in fastbreak points. Boise State (6-1) has won six games in a row since a season-opening loss to now-No. 6-ranked Houston.
"We know we have something really special this year," Max Rice said. "We're really happy with what we're doing right now and we're happy to keep playing.
"We're very determined to do things Boise State basketball has never done before."
Alston lived above the rim with four highlight-quality dunks. He was 9 for 9 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range.
But while the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year Alston is expected to put up numbers like that, the career-night from Rice was more notable. The son of coach Leon Rice, Max made 9-of-13 shots from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Rice previously set a career high with 16 points against the College of Idaho on Dec. 4. He equaled a career high with four made 3-pointers, which he did on five attempts at Wyoming last season. He had 14 points by the half, and added to that total in the second half.
"My teammates do a really good job of getting me open," Max Rice said. "I think I have the best role in the country because all I have to do is catch and shoot it."
Marcus Shaver returned after missing the past three games with a foot injury and was the third player to score in double figures with 12 points.
Boise State led 23-10 in the early going and pushed it to 52-28 at the half. The Broncos hit 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half and had a 14-0 edge in fastbreak points.
Alston had three dunks in the first half including a one-handed slam from one step in front of the free-throw line that would have brought the house down had fans been inside ExtraMile Arena.
Boise State is scheduled to next play two games against San Jose State in Phoenix on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, but could potentially add a nonconference game to the schedule before then.
The Broncos haven't lost in nearly a month since losing to Houston on Nov. 27. And they don't figure to lose too much moving forward.
"It's definitely a good feeling," Alston said. "It's exciting to get all the pieces together and to fit and go through the conference schedule. We're excited to get a couple days off and then get right back to it and go get another sweep."