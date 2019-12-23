Derrick Alston Jr. poured in 32 points — one shy of his career high — and dished out six assists to lead Boise State men's basketball to an 85-69 win Monday, against Portland on the second day of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.
It was the second 30-point game of the season and the fourth of Alston's career. Former Boise State and current Chicago Bulls player Chandler Hutchison had five 30-point games in his Bronco career. Alston is now averaging 21.7 points per game, which ranks 13th in the country for the Broncos (7-5), who outrebounded the Pilots (8-6) 38-25 in a game that was never closer than 13 in the final 15 minutes.
Boise State jumped out to an eight-point lead in the first five minutes of the game, but Portland fought back to within one at 32-31 with 4:02 remaining in the first half. The Broncos closed the half on an 11-3 run, including a three-pointer from Max Rice at the buzzer to take a 43-34 lead into the locker room.
Alston had 16 points in the first half, while Justinian Jessup added 13 of his own. Alston was even more dominant to start the second half. He scored all 12 Boise State points in a 12-2 run over 2:06 to stretch the lead from eight to 16.
Marcus Dickinson scored eight points and grabbed a career-high nine rebounds to lead the Broncos on the glass for the second time in his career. Robin Jorch made his second start of the year, finishing with eight points and a season-high seven rebounds.
Jessup finished with 17 points and moved up to No. 11 on Boise State's all-time scoring list. He needs 125 points to crack the top 10.
Boise State will close out the Diamond Head Classic Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. HT/1:30 p.m. MST, in the fifth-place game against the winner of Ball State and UTEP. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
BRONCOS FELL TO GEORGIA TECH EARLIER: Georgia Tech used a 20-2 run in the second half to erase Boise State's halftime lead and withstood a late charge by the Broncos for a 70-64 win Sunday, in the first round of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Boise State shot 33 percent from the floor and committed 16 turnovers, including seven in the first eight minutes of the second half.
The Broncos led 31-26 at the half thanks in large part to six assists on offense and seven steals on the defensive end.
The Yellow Jackets (5-5) turned up their intensity on both ends of the floor in the second half. After committing 14 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, Georgia Tech had six in the second half, while grabbing eight offensive rebounds and limiting the Broncos to 8-of-26 shooting after halftime.
Georgia Tech led by as many as 15 in the second half. The Broncos cut the deficit to eight with 4:28 remaining, but Jose Alvarado scored on Georgia Tech's next three possessions — including his only two three-pointers of the game — to keep Boise State at bay.
Abu Kigab scored a team-high 17 points in his Boise State debut to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kigab transferred from Oregon in January, and became eligible to play for the Broncos at the conclusion of the fall semester.
Derrick Alston Jr. scored 16 points, while Robin Jorch and Alex Hobbs combined for 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.