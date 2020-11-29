Those that have watched Derrick Alston Jr. the past few years knew this was probably coming.
One bad game happens occasionally. Two in a row? Don't count on it.
Two days after being held scoreless in the season opener, Boise State's best player poured in 27 points to lead the Broncos to a 86-55 win over Sam Houston State Sunday afternoon in the Southwest Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas.
"It was tough being home and stuff and not getting a point up, but it happens," Alston Jr. said. "I didn't dwell on it too much. I knew I had another game coming soon. ... I was ready to go today."
Alston missed all six of his shots and didn't attempt a free throw in a 68-58 loss to No. 17 Houston Friday while playing in front of his family in his hometown of Houston. It wasn't the debut he had hoped for after turning down the NBA to return for his senior year with the Broncos.
Sunday he got involved early against Sam Houston State, scoring just two minutes into the game. He never slowed, finishing with 17 points in the first half and 27 for the game on just 16 shots.
The 6-foot-9 Alston made 7 of 16 shots, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range, and went a perfect 9 for 9 from the free throw line to lead the Broncos to their first win of the season.
"I think I've learned through my five years that people are going to say what they want," Alston said. "People have their opinion of me. I just try to go out there every day and be the best version of myself.
"I think honestly the big jump I made from last year to this year is my maturity. I don't think last year or two years ago I would have been able to handle not scoring. It was tough, but it happens and you have to move on."
The same can go for the Broncos, who improved upon many ugly numbers from the opener. Boise State went 1 for 16 from 3-point range against Houston but connected on 10 of 35 from deep Sunday. They were 15 for 26 from the foul line against the Cougars but made 22 of 25 from the charity stripe against Sam Houston State.
Maybe the biggest turnaround came on the glass. After being outrebounded by 23 against Houston - one of the biggest disparities of coach Leon Rice's career - the Broncos flipped the script with a 50-28 advantage on the boards.
"Every year is a new team and until they win a game they have to show they can," Rice said. "I thought we did a great job defensively, I thought we did a great job on the boards and I thought we moved the ball well and we took care of the ball pretty well.
"I thought for the second night on a road trip I thought we got better. We got got better because of this trip and that was the goal and now we have some games under us. There's nothing like game experience to make you better."
Marcus Shaver had 18 points and RayJ Dennis had 13 for the Broncos, who led 42-27 at the break.
Abu Kigab had 11 points and seven rebounds and Mladen Armus added six points and 12 rebounds for Boise State.
The opener vs. Houston certainly wasn't a performance the Broncos were happy about, but they looked much more like the team many expect them to be this season on Sunday.
"It was a tough loss, but we knew we had to make up for it and play with a chip on our shoulder and come out with the win," Shaver said. "I feel like we got all those jitters out the first game."
Boise State is currently scheduled to open Mountain West play Thursday night at 7 p.m. against New Mexico at ExtraMile Arena, but a final decision likely will be made Monday on the status of the games.
New Mexico asked the Mountain West to reschedule the games due a lack of preseason practice time, but as of Sunday night Rice said nothing had been changed from the original schedule.