Derrick Alston wrapped up a strong weekend in Hawaii, scoring 14 of his 23 points in the second half and pulling down nine rebounds, while Abu Kigab recorded his first double-double in a Boise State uniform as the Boise State men's basketball team beat UTEP 72-67 on Wednesday in the fifth-place game at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.
Alston had a jumper with under a minute left to help spark a late run that closed the game and Kigab, an Oregon transfer who became eligible for the tournament, scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds in his third game.
Boise State (8-5) finishes the tournament with a 2-1 record, falling to Georgia Tech in the opening round before beating Portland Monday and UTEP on Wednesday. The Broncos will host CSUN on Saturday at Extra Mile Arena before opening Mountain West play next Wednesday against Wyoming.
“I feel like we got the pieces now,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said after the game. “To do what we did in the preseason without Abu and to battle, those guys all got better. Now we can start tweaking it and using all these pieces all the right way. When you have a team like this, and it's almost January, you feel like you can't wait to get back in the gym with them, you can't wait to keep making them better, because they have a great upside.”
The two teams remained close throughout the entire game, with Boise State holding a 67-65 lead with less than a minute left in the game. Alston hit a jumper to extend the Broncos' lead to four and following defensive stops by Boise State, both Marcus Dickinson and RJ Williams hit a pair of free throws to put Boise State ahead 72-65, icing the game.
The Broncos' defense was able to shut down Bryson Williams, who entered the game leading the Miners with 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game to just six points and a single rebound.
“You have one day to prep for a really good team, and I thought our guys did a great job,” Rice said. “We held their best player to six points and one rebound, he's been a double-double machine. So kudos to those guys, they did an awesome job of battling every minute he was in there.”
Alston finished the tournament averaging 23.7 points per game, and had a team-high six assists for the Broncos against UTEP.
Robin Jorch scored 10 points for Boise State, while Alex Hobbs scored nine and RJ Williams had nine points to go with nine rebounds.