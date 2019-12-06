BOISE — Losing by two points at New Mexico in their conference opener was bad enough. Having to spend the night in Twin Falls after their charter flight back was diverted due to fog?
It wasn’t how the Broncos envisioned their night on multiple fronts.
Boise State will host Colorado State at 7 p.m. tonight at ExtraMile Arena after returning home a day later than expected due to some bad luck — and bad fog — in Boise.
The Broncos lost 80-78 in heartbreaking fashion Wednesday night, and hurried to the airport for a charter flight back to Boise. Boise State typically only takes about two or three charter flights a year, usually from midweek road games so players can be in class the next morning and they can start preparations earlier for the next game.
But as the plane started to descend, the Broncos quickly found out it wasn’t to Boise — but to Twin Falls. The pilot informed the group that heavy fog would prevent the small EMB 120 propeller plane from landing in Boise.
“Boise never gets fogged in,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “I was surprised…but we all got back safe, and that’s always the bottom line.”
The Broncos were forced to spend the night at a hotel in Twin Falls and with no bus available, had to wait the required pilots’ rest period before re-boarding the plane early Thursday afternoon for the short flight to Boise.
And even that didn’t come without a little bit of suspense. Rice said the Uber he was riding in with graduate assistant Drew Bryson and players Chase Berry and Bing Huang nearly crashed on the way back to the airport when the driver didn’t see a stopped car in front of them.
Rice screamed for the driver to stop, and he slammed on the breaks at 40-plus MPH. The car came to a stop just feet from hitting the other car.
Boise State’s 10th-year coach credited David Moats, the team’s director of operations, with helping things go as smoothly as possible.
“It’s just part of the basketball season,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “You always have that stuff. You want it to go smooth, you want everything to go peaceful but just like the games it never goes completely as planned.
“I have the world’s greatest operations guy, he’s amazing at his job and got us hotel rooms and got us into bed and got the guys fed in the morning.”
Boise State (4-3) led in the final minute before New Mexico scored the winning basket with about 45 seconds left. And the loss makes Saturday’s game against Colorado State even bigger. The Broncos don’t want to start conference play 0-2 before going back into nonconference play the rest of the month.
The Broncos are hoping to get a little more production from the bench. Boise State’s starters combined for 76 of the 78 points on Wednesday night at The Pit.
Another key will be slowing down Colorado State big man Nico Carvacho. The all-league center is averaging 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Rams (6-4), who lost 79-57 at home to San Diego State in their Mountain West opener earlier this week.
Instead of having all of Thursday to start getting ready for Colorado State, the Broncos instead had to scramble to catch up once they got home. But it’s a challenge and scenario they are embracing.
“So what, now what?” Rice said of Boise State’s commonly used phrase when turning the page from adversity. “We have another big game coming up.”
Fans with tickets to the Mountain West Championship football game can buy a ticket to the basketball game later that night for just $5.