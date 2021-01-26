As Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice put it, his players aren’t stupid.
The Broncos know they are pretty good — but they also know they’ve played the five worst teams in the Mountain West in the first five league series.
The competition is about to get a lot tougher, starting with Wednesday night’s trip to Fort Collins to play Colorado State at 7 on CBS Sports Network.
The Rams (11-3, 8-2 MW) are tied for second place in the Mountain West and will be the stiffest challenge the Broncos have faced since a trip to BYU on Dec. 14. Statistically, Colorado State is the third hardest team the Broncos will have faced to this point, behind only No. 8 Houston and BYU.
“They know this Colorado State team went to Utah State and won and went to San Diego State and won,” Rice said. “Our approach is pretty consistent. We’re not rising to the occasion, we want to be even keeled and play at a certain level all the time. But human nature and that awareness takes over that they know this team has done some really good things and we’re going to have to play very well.”
The Broncos have feasted on the bottom teams in the league to date. They are 9-0 in league play and hold a two-game lead in the standings, but the combined league records of New Mexico, San Jose State, Air Force, Wyoming and Fresno State is 11-36.
Up next? The five best teams in the league, other than the Broncos, have a combined league mark of 30-14. After two games in Fort Collins the Broncos are right back on the road next week for two games at Nevada. Home series with UNLV and Utah State follow before the regular season concludes with two massive games at preseason league favorite San Diego State.
Rice won’t admit it but for a team breaking in four Division I transfers, the schedule probably couldn’t have been set up any more perfect — at least from a league schedule perspective. The nonconference featured a season opener at No. 8 Houston without Arizona transfers Emmanuel Akot and Devonaire Doutrive and a trip to BYU without Doutrive and starter Marcus Shaver. Neither was ideal.
But the way the league schedule was set up allowed the Broncos to play the less-talented teams first to help a team with a ton of new faces gel and learn to play together. Now as the schedule stiffens, the Broncos already have nine league games under their belt and more familiarity with how the group plays together.
“I think it did work out,” Rice admits. “But you don’t want to say it worked out perfectly because we went to BYU without Marcus and Devonaire. Now you see those guys and you’re like ‘oh my goodness, how did they go and get that done without those guys?’”
But as impressive as the 13-1 start and the perfect league record are, the Broncos have only had their full compliment of players for two games — a 79-60 win against Air Force on Jan. 6 and a 73-51 win against Fresno State last time out on Jan. 20.
Whether it be injuries, eligibility issues or sickness, the Broncos have barely been able to see what the full group can do together. That hopefully will finally happen with regularity moving forward.
“The one thing I’d like to say and I keep talking about is we need to get more reps with these eight guys,” Rice said. “We’re still not comfortable enough with that. We have room for growth. But maybe the way the schedule was helped us a little bit in trying to work through some lineup stuff and some injuries.
“But they’ve done a great job finding a way, whether we’re short-handed or not, just figuring out different circumstances we’ve found a way on every night.”
The uptick in competition starts Wednesday against a Colorado State team ranked No. 56 in the NET. The road games offer the Broncos a chance at two coveted Quad 1 wins, the top category the NCAA Tournament committee uses when sorting resumes for picking and seeding the 68-team field. Currently the Broncos are just 1-1 in Quad 1 opportunities.
Colorado State has two of the top nine scorers in the league in guard Isaiah Stevens (15.6 ppg) and forward David Roddy (15.2 ppg). The Rams have the third highest-scoring team in the league at 75.5 ppg and rank second in field goal percentage at 46.8 percent.
The Rams are the top 3-point shooting team in the Mountain West at 39.0 percent and also rank second in the league in assists at 15.5 per game.
“They can score in bunches,” Rice said. “You watched them play against a really good San Diego State team and they were down 26 (points) and won that game, so you’re going to look up no matter what the score is and know they are capable of just exploding.
“That’s probably the thing that alarms me the most or has your attention the most. They can be a really explosive offensive team. Any team that can come back from 26, that’s impressive.”
Stevens and Kendle Moore (11.2 ppg) are both smaller guards, but strong outside shooters and difficult to stop from driving to the basket. But maybe the most interesting player on the Colorado State roster is Roddy, who averages 9.0 rebounds a game and plays a lot on the inside despite standing just 6-foot-5.
Roddy had a football scholarship offer to Wyoming before choosing to play basketball at Colorado State, and his unique combination of size and skill provides a difficult matchup on the defensive end.
“He’s one of the best players in the league,” Rice said. “What a great athlete and what a great player. ... Just one of the supreme athletes in college sports is the way I see him. A terrific basketball player and a hard matchup because he can go inside and outside and he’s big and strong.”
Boise State is starting to get some national recognition just as the schedule intensifies. National college basketball reporters Gary Parrish, Seth Davis and Jeff Goodman all have the Broncos in their respective Top 25 rankings, and the Broncos were No. 26 in Monday’s Associated Press poll.
As the rest of the country starts to take notice of what the Broncos are doing, they’ll have plenty of chances to prove themselves the next six weeks. That starts Wednesday against a solid Colorado State team.
“We’re playing a really good team on their home court,” Rice said. “It’s going to be a big challenge. We have to be ready to play our best ball in this series.”