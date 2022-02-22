BOISE — Just under a week and a half ago, Boise State coach Leon Rice sat at the podium like a man whose house had been robbed then set on fire. He was distraught. Not because his Broncos lost to Colorado State. But because he thought the game was snatched from his team.
He thought Abu Kigab was fouled at the end of regulation. He thought referee Randy McCall was wrong in not calling it. He thought Kigab should've gone to the free-throw line, hit one from the charity stripe and sent people home happy on Super Bowl Sunday.
On Tuesday, Boise State got its do-over.
Down one with seven seconds to play after San Diego State’s Matt Bradley missed two free throws, Kigab got the ball and drove to the rim. The Aztecs’ 6-foot-10 Nathan Mensah stayed in front of the speedy monorail wearing No. 24. Then Kigab hit the ground. It was tough to tell if Mensah’s foot got any piece of him but the Boise State forward fell hard.
And — finally — the whistle blew.
“Abu, he’s tough when he starts going downhill,” Rice said. “And he got tripped.”
Said SDSU coach Brian Dutcher: “I didn’t see if he got knocked down. Obviously, we don’t want to foul him at the end. We want him to make a shot to win the game if they’re going to do that.”
Boise State’s fifth-year man from Canada stepped to the charity stripe with enough pressure to blow the top off ExtraMile Arena’s 40-year old roof. He sank the first. Tyson Degenhart quieted the crowd as Kigab stepped to the line for No. 2.
Swish.
“When you’re in those moments,” Kigab said, “you’re just locked in … I knew I was going to make them. I just had to take my time.”
Boise State (22-6, 13-2 Mountain West) squeaked out a 58-57 win and moved a game up on Wyoming for first place in the conference.
Kigab racked up a game-high 21 points. Marcus Shaver Jr., who missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer before Bradley’s free throws, had a dozen. And senior Naje Smith, whose playing time has been scarce of late, had his best game in months, scoring 13 points, including a wild, desperation bank shot at the end of the first half that resulted in a four-point play.
“Naje is such a great team guy. He came in and got extra work, got extra reps shooting the ball and worked his tail off,” Rice said. “I’ve never seen Naje as locked in during shootaround or in pregame as he was today. He showed me something.”
Smith’s end-of-the-half prayer, which looked more like a cannon blast than a basketball shot, should be on SportsCenter Wednesday morning. But the enduring image of Boise State’s second win over the Aztecs (17-7, 9-4 Mountain West) will be Kigab’s free throws, which is deserved. But it wasn’t much more than a few minutes earlier that Emmanuel Akot was the game’s savior.
The 6-foot-8 senior drilled a deep triple to give the Broncos a one-point lead with just over a half-minute to play. Akot was about to be hero of the night — which seems insane.
Akot was in just his second game back from an injury that kept him out for more than two weeks. His rust was evident. He played just 20 in the Broncos’ win over Utah State on Saturday. And against the Aztecs, Akot missed his first half-dozen attempts.
“E-Man was struggling and he hadn't made any shots,” Rice said. “I said, ‘E, you’re going to make your next one. Remember what Shav did.”
Just over a month ago at Utah State, Shaver Jr. overcame an 0 of 10 outing with a late-game. go-ahead 3-pointer to push the Broncos to a comeback win in a hostile environment.
What’s interesting about that, what people forget about that game is Akot was positioned to be the hero that night, too. Just before Shaver’s dagger, he knocked down a game-tying deep ball with under a minute left.
If your brain is struggling to conjure up the image of that Akot 3, or the one on Tuesday, it’s forgivable. Some of these games are blending together like parties in college. Heck, there seems to be a crazy ending every other night.
In Boise State’s past 11 games, seven have been decided by six points or less — and Boise State has come out on top in all but one of those.
“They‘re all comfortable in their roles and they’re willing to do anything for the team,” Rice said. That’s when it all comes together.”