BOISE — Leon Rice knew the exact number of games and days until Abu Kigab became eligible, and he reminded those around him almost daily during the first part of the season.
He’d slip in how many games left until the Oregon transfer would become eligible at the end of the first semester and then joke, “but who’s counting?”
Rice clearly was and for good reason.
Kigab made his ExtraMile Arena debut Saturday and had a career-high 33 points and 11 rebounds in just 25 minutes to lead the Broncos to a dominant 103-72 win over visiting Cal-State Northridge.
Playing his fourth game for the Broncos since becoming eligible, the 6-foot-6 wing made 11 of 16 shots – including 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc – and showed just how much he changes the outlook for Boise State heading back into Mountain West play.
“I knew what he meant to this team,” Rice said. “He was kind of what the doctor ordered with what he brings and what we didn’t have. You weren’t just adding a guy who is the same as the other guys. He’s different.
“He’s a huge addition, and I said that all along, that he would really help this team because of the fit of what we needed and what he brought.”
Justinian Jessup had 24 points and Derrick Alston added 17 for the Broncos (9-5), who surpassed the 100-point mark for the second straight home game and the third time in seven games at ExtraMile Arena this season.
It was the third straight win and the eighth in the past 11 games for Boise State, which surges into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. home game with Wyoming riding a high wave of momentum.
“I think once we all get it clicking on the same night we’re going to be really hard to beat for sure,” Jessup said. “It’s just going to be about consistency for us. We need to bring it every night and bring that energy and not have any lapses. That will be the biggest thing for us.”
Kigab topped Derrick Alston’s season-high of 32 points and became the first Bronco to have at least 30 points and 10 rebounds since first round NBA draft pick Chandler Hutchison had 39 points and 14 rebounds in his final game for the Broncos in the 2018 NIT at Washington.
“It felt amazing,” Kigab said. “I just go out there and try to win the game. I do whatever it takes. Sometimes I might have to score more, sometimes I might have to rebound more, pass more — whatever my team needs, that’s what I do.”
The Oregon transfer had 26 points in 10 games for the Ducks before leaving last December. He had 22 points in the first half alone Saturday.
In four games, Kigab is averaging 16 points and six rebounds — and the Broncos are 3-1.
“He brings so much,” Jessup said. “An all-around game really. He had 33 points and it was like the easiest 33 because he was letting it happen. It’s just another weapon for us. He’s going to do his job on defense and rebound the heck out of the ball like he did tonight. It’s awesome to have him.”
Kigab hit a 3-pointer and two short shots in the opening minutes and the Broncos led 9-4. But CSUN scored three baskets in 15 seconds on a pair of sloppy inbounds passes from Boise State to lead 10-9 and force a frustrated Rice to use a timeout.
The Broncos responded with the next 10 points, including a 3-pointer from Jessup and a bucket from Hobbs, to go up 19-10, but CSUN made 3-pointers on four straight possessions, including three from Diane, to even the score at 25 with 9:10 to go in the half.
Diane finished with 28 points and nine rebounds for CSUN, which shot 40.6 percent from the field and made just 8 of 29 (27.6 percent) from 3-point range.
Boise State got back-to-back buckets from Kigab and led 40-31 when Diane unraveled. He was whistled for a technical foul, his second personal, for throwing the ball in disagreement of a call. He then got called for an offensive foul a short time later and went to the bench with his third foul.
The Broncos continued to pull away and used a pair of 3-pointers from Kigab and Jessup in the final minutes of the half to lead 50-34 at the break.
Nothing changed after the 15-minute intermission as Kigab scored four quick points and the Broncos led 59-38 at the first media break.
Kigab reached the 30-point mark on an alley-oop dunk on a pass from RayJ Dennis, and added three free throws before checking out with 4:35 to play.
It was nearly a full year since he committed to the Broncos after watching a game in Boise as a fan. He sat out last spring and again this past fall due to NCAA transfer rules. He was not allowed to travel to road games, and could do nothing but practice.
The wait — for him and the Broncos — proved to be worth it on Saturday.
“It was very difficult mentally just waiting and watching your guys play every single night and not being able to be there and contribute,” Kigab said. “That was the hardest part. … Dreams come true. If you put in the work and you are in the gym every day, anything is possible. The sky is the limit.”
With Kigab in the fold, the same could be said about the Broncos.