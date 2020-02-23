BOISE - There was a time when RJ Williams never would have even tried to dream of a day like this.
Playing for a Division I team seemed like a long shot in itself. But what he got to experience Sunday? Get out of here.
Williams had 27 points and 17 rebounds - the best game of his life according to him - to help the Broncos to a 74-61 win over New Mexico on Senior Day.
And he did so with some of his family including his mother Monty Young in the stands for the final home game of his college career.
"It was amazing," Williams said."It was a magnificent day. It was something you wish for and you dream of, and it happened tonight."
Williams is the youngest of eight children, but all seven are older sisters. He had visions of playing Division I basketball out of high school but had to start his college career at East Los Angeles College after breaking both his wrists at the same time.
After a strong freshman season he transferred to UTEP, but returned home just a few days after he arrived because something didn't feel right. He played a second season at East LA College before Boise State gave him the chance he had been waiting for.
Two years later the undersized center was dunking on New Mexico on national television as a crowd of 5,809 stood and cheered for him.
"You don't get to script these things but that's about as close to a script as you can follow," Boise State coach Leon Rice said. "When you recruit a kid you have a vision for how you want his career to end up, and probably the only thing different in that vision was him hitting that last 3.
"I'm just so proud of the progress he's made...He's a heck of a basketball player."
Justinian Jessup had 15 points and five rebounds on his senior night while Derrick Alston added 17 points in 25 minutes for the Broncos, who finished off the home schedule with a 13-2 record inside ExtraMile Arena.
But the story about this day was Williams, who tied a career-high with 27 points and set a new one with 17 rebounds. It was his team-leading ninth double-double of the season.
The transfer ended his memorable day with an emphatic slam dunk on an ally-oop from Jessup in the final minute. He flexed both arms in the air and slapped five with many Boise State fans on the baseline before hurrying back on defense.
"It was a surreal feeling," Williams said. "But most important we got the win. That's all that matters."
Boise State (19-10, 11-6) sits in fourth place in the Mountain West standings, a half-game ahead of both Colorado State and UNLV. The Broncos could clinch a top-five seed and first-round bye at the upcoming conference tournament with a win at UNLV on Wednesday.
Colorado State still has to play San Diego State next week, so they likely will lose another game. If the Broncos lose to UNLV and finish tied with Colorado State at 11-7, the Broncos would win the tiebreaker and get the No. 5 seed due to beating them Rams in the only head-to-head meeting back in December.
Boise State led by 11 points at halftime and pushed the lead to as many as 16 points at 51-35 early in the second half. But New Mexico climbed back into the game and cut it to 60-54 with 7:34 left on consecutive 3s from Vance Jackson.
But Williams took things into his own hands, scoring at the end of the shot clock on a short fadeway and making two free throws to ignite a 12-2 run that extended Boise State's lead to 70-56 with five minutes remaining.
in Boise State's 80-78 loss at New Mexico back in December Williams had just two points and three rebounds and was ejected late in the game. But with forward Carlton Bragg booted from the team in the days since, Boise State's undersized senior had his way in the post on Sunday.
"Game one we had a matchup there and obviously took him out of the game and it was the difference in that game," New Mexico coach Paul Weir said. "Tonight we just didn't have an interior player that matches up very well with him on either end of the floor. ... We just couldn't match him. He's a terrific basketball player."
Boise State shot 52 percent in the second half and finished at 44.3 percent for the game. The Broncos won despite letting New Mexico shoot 46.8 percent for the game. The Lobos were hurt by 18 turnovers, which the Broncos turned into 29 points.
The Broncos also had a 35-27 rebounding edge and limited New Mexico to five offensive rebounds. Boise State had 13 offensive rebounds which led to 19 second-chance points.
Rice elected to start all five seniors on Senior Day, which added to the coolness of the day. The way the game went was even better.
"We haven't played with that lineup at all but they deserved it and I knew they were all good players so we wouldn't lose the game in the first four minutes," Rice said. "I wanted them to have the night they had and to all go out together. ... All those seniors, what a great way for them to go out."
Tip off for Boise State's regular season finale Wednesday at UNLV is 9 p.m. MT and the game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.