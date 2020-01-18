BOISE — It will go down as maybe the craziest comeback in program history.
A lot of fans that left early will wish they hadn’t, and some will probably lie and say they stayed.
They missed a game for the ages.
Boise State trailed by 18 points with 4:10 to go but amazingly got the game to overtime with a crazy flurry that included five points in the final four seconds and stunned Utah State 88-83 in a game that will be talked about for a long, long time.
“One of the more impressive comebacks I’ve ever seen,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “I can’t think of a better win in my 10 years here. … Everything had to go right. If one thing goes wrong, the game is over. But they did everything right.”
Boise State trailed by 19 points in the first half and was down double digits for most of the game. When the Broncos trailed by 18 points with 4:10 left, a large portion of the crowd headed to the exits to beat the traffic.
And who would blame them with how poor the Broncos had been playing? An 18-point deficit in the final 4:10? There was little chance of a comeback.
Think again.
RayJ Dennis scored 19 points in the final 3:27 — his only points of the game — and led the Broncos to an improbable, unthinkable, unbelievable win.
“That’s the craziest game I’ve been a part of, for real,” Justinian Jessup said. “It swings the tide totally. It would have been three losses in a row. That was a huge win. It can’t be stated enough how big that was.”
Boise State trailed 66-49 with 3:37 to play when the improbable comeback began in earnest.
RJ Williams and Dennis made two free throws each and Dennis hit a 3-pointer to make it 66-55 with 2:51 left.
Williams added a dunk and Dennis hit another 3-pointer to bring the Broncos within 66-60, and then Boise State forced a steal and Max Rice scored on a layup to make it 66-62 with 1:25 remaining.
Sam Merrill hit two free throws to end the 14-0 run, but Dennis banged in another 3-pointer to cut the Utah State lead to 68-65 with 44 seconds left.
Justin Bean went 1 for 2 at the foul line and Dennis drove the lane and dunked it to somehow bring the Broncos within two at 69-67 with 35 seconds left.
Utah State made six straight free throws in the final 30 seconds and appeared to ice the game when Abel Porter’s pair made it 75-70 with seven seconds left.
But that’s when things went from crazy to truly unbelievable.
Dennis drove down and hit another 3-pointer with four seconds left to make it 75-73. Jessup the stole the inbounds pass under the basket and scored with 1.1 seconds left to tie the game at 75-75.
Those still in arena went nuts. Utah State coach Craig Smith stood in disbelief. Social media nearly broke. A game the Broncos trailed by 18 points just 4:10 earlier was somehow headed to overtime.
And there was no chance the Broncos were losing at that point. Boise State dominated the extra period, and Jessup clinched the game with a 3-pointer with one minute left to make it a six-point game.
"You have to credit Boise for making an unbelievable run," Smith said. "They just made every play down the stretch. We messed some things up but you have to give them credit. They just made a ton of plays.
"We had some senseless and careless turnovers against the press but we gave up 25 points in roughly the last 3 and a half minutes of the game. It's easy to look back and say one stop here or one less turnover here changes the whole thing and it really does. It was about the perfect script for them. Give them credit."
Utah State was the preseason favorite to win the Mountain West, but had lost three of the last four games coming in. The Aggies found their game from the opening tip, scoring 16 seconds into the game and never giving up the lead until overtime.
That’s right, the Broncos never led the game until overtime.
Utah State scored the first nine points of the game, and the Aggies’ leading scorer Merrill hadn’t even taken a shot. The Broncos scored seven consecutive points of their own to cut the deficit to 14-9, but Merrill hit four straight shots — including a pair of 3s — to extend the Utah State lead to 21-11.
The Broncos made just two field goals during a span of more than 12 minutes in the first half as Utah State pushed the lead to 19 points at 38-19.
But Rice and Jessup hit back-to-back 3s to end the half and the Broncos took a little momentum into the locker room trailing 38-25.
Boise State extended the run to 12-0 with the first six points of the second half to cut the deficit to 38-31, but the Broncos couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.
The Aggies scored four straight points on one possession, two from Neemias Queta and two more from Brock Miller on a putback on Queta’s missed free throw, to get the lead back into double digits at 42-31.
Boise State got to within 47-38 on an and-one from Williams with 13:17 left, but Utah State got a quick bucket from Merrill to make it 49-38.
The Aggies pushed the lead to 18 points with 4:10 left.
The rest is history.
