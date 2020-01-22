BOISE — Cory Meyer did all he could to hide it.
With his friends and teammates he'd smile and try to tough it out. By himself it was a different story.
"When I wasn't around anybody I was laying on my floor in pain," Meyer said. "I couldn't really do much. I had trouble putting my socks and shoes on."
Playing baseball and trying to hit a 90 mph fastball is hard enough. Doing so with a herniated disk in his back that also led to a sciatica and leg pain? It sounds almost impossible.
The Pocatello native was at Washington State at the time. He's healthy now and slated to be the starting catcher for Boise State's first baseball team in 40 years when it starts the season next month.
But it all didn't seem likely just a few short years ago.
"I would have sharp pain down the side of my leg," Meyer said. "I had to stretch every morning and take ibuprofen. It just kind of became a daily routine for me.
"I just tried to tough it out. I didn't want to be on the bench. I wanted to play. I had that dream of playing professional baseball and I thought, 'I'm in the Pac-12 and I'm going to make it happen.' But it got really bad. A lot of my teammates wouldn't see it because I'm the guy that goes out there and smiles and has fun."
Meyer found a way to keep himself in the lineup and started 35 games in 2017 as a sophomore at WSU after transferring from Spokane Falls Community College despite playing through severe back and leg pain.
"I ended up hitting .290 somehow," said Meyer, who also had a .409 on-base percentage and 20 RBIs that year. "It definitely took its toll. I really couldn't swing the bat. I just found ways to get on base. (Catching) was not fun. It all hurt. I just toughed it out because I had that passion and I wasn't going to be the one to bench myself."
Meyer rehabbed his back and had surgery in hopes that the 2018 season would go better. He had part of his scholarship money reduced, but thought the opportunity to play at Washington State was too good to pass up.
But things continued to get progressively worse for Meyer, both with his back and how he felt he was treated. Heck the diagnosis of a herniated disk in the first place came from a doctor back home in Pocatello and not at Washington State. Doctors thought it was a muscle issue.
His back didn't improve. In fact, it got worse. The breaking point was a morning workout.
"I remember we were running and I reached down to touch the line and I immediately collapsed," Meyer said. "I just dropped to the floor. I had a sharp pain. Later that day I went to my coach and said I might need surgery or something, I don't know what's going on with me. And I was told they didn't see me catching anyway. They had two other guys ahead of me.
"At that point I knew something had been wrong for a while but I never had the push for surgery or anything. But my quality of life was down, I couldn't do anything. I was always laying on the ground. I would lay on my floor for hours and do homework because I couldn't sit in a chair. I'd have class and there was always a sharp pain in my back while I was sitting there."
Meyer made just one appearance in 2018, a moment he's still frustrated with because it cost him a year of eligibility. After sitting out much of the year, he felt good enough in practice and did well enough that coaches told him they wanted to play him in a conference series against Cal.
It didn't go as he had hoped.
"I caught like one inning and hit once and struck out, and that was my year of eligibility," Meyer said. "And then my back flared up again and it was just a toxic environment and I wasn't having fun there and it got to a point where if you aren't having fun, what are you doing it for?"
Meyer found a way to have fun again. He elected to transfer to Boise State to get healthy and play his final college season for the Broncos. He was one of 12 players that spent a redshirt year last year on campus, and now is a redshirt senior as the Broncos inch closer to the Feb. 21 opener at Texas.
"I'm just grateful to be here," Meyer said. "I got that whole year of training back and Gary gave me the opportunity to get fully healthy for my final year of college baseball. Those last few years were kind of a waste to me because I wasn't healthy and wasn't at my best, so to be able to come here and train and get healthy, it's awesome.
"They've taken care of me here and now I get to play the game I love and be healthy."
Meyer is slated to be the starting catcher and is currently in line to bat sixth in the lineup. But what he provides off the field with his experience and leadership will be arguably more important than his contributions on it.
"He's our most experienced catcher, he's got innings in the Pac-12 and he's always been able to hit," Boise State coach Gary Van Tol said. "The biggest thing I can do for him is not wear him out. We have three younger guys underneath him, and I can very easily get caught up in winning now and all this stuff and riding him early an not having him for the end of the year. I have to manage his playing time because it's the toughest position to play."
Van Tol said a possible plan would be to have Meyer catch on Friday and Sunday and have him serve as the DH on Saturday during a typical weekend series.
"Having a guy with his experience and how hard he works is huge," Van Tol said. "And that's why we brought him in here because I needed an experienced catcher this first season. He's such a great influence on the younger guys. He's unselfish, he's a great teammate, he's willing to help anybody — and he's home grown. He's an Idaho guy that left home and went out, and is now back."
Who knows how the Broncos will do this spring in their return for the first time since 1980. For Meyer, just being on the field will be enough.
"It means everything to me, honestly," Meyer said. "After going through everything I went through, I just wanted to at least leave baseball with a good taste in my mouth if this is my last year. It's motivated me to work harder and to keep making the most out of these last days.
"I'm going to try and soak it all in and enjoy every moment of it. I know it's going to go fast. It's going to be a blast."
Boise State officially starts practice Friday, exactly four weeks from the opener at Texas. The program's first season in 40 years will be memorable for everybody involved.
It figures to be even more special for Meyer.
"This will be the most fun he's ever had in his life," Van Tol said. "And with what he's gone through, that's the way it should be. I'm sure there were plenty of days he was ready to hang it up. It wasn't worth it anymore. It wasn't fun. It will be now."