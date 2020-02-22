AUSTIN, Texas – Reagan Doss had a day he'll never forget, but the Boise State Broncos suffered another loss to No. 22 Texas Saturday afternoon.
Doss, an Austin area native, recorded Boise State's first home run in 40 years when he launched a solo shot to left in the third inning. But the home run was the only run scored by the Broncos in a 2-1 loss to the Longhorns.
A day after falling 7-0 to Texas in the program's first game back in 40 years, the Broncos were much more competitive in game No. 2. But they again struggled at the plate, finishing with just two hits and one run.
Texas scored in the first inning for the second straight game, but Doss tied the game at 1-1 when he hit the first pitch he saw as a college player over the fence in left.
The blast came in front of several family members and friends in attendance. Doss is from Round Rock, Texas, a city about 20 miles outside of Austin.
“For Reagan, what an awesome moment,” coach Gary Van Tol said. “He was listening in the pregame offensive meeting and was aggressive when he saw a first-pitch fastball. To have that happen in front of his family was really special.”
In his first career at-bat, @BroncoSports' Reagan Doss hits a home run off of the team he grew up rooting for.
Awesome story for a local Longhorn fan.
Ty Madden (2-0) pitched a two-hitter and struck out seven for the Longhorns (7-0), who scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh when reliever Hunter Omlid gave up a home run to Eric Kennedy.
Boise State starter Mitch Lines was impressive in his first start. He allowed one run and three hits and had seven strikeouts in five innings. The junior settled in after the rocky start, retiring 13 of the last 14 men he faced.
Omlid (0-1) took the loss, giving up a run on five hits in three innings.
“We wanted to throw more strikes and we did that,” Van Tol. “We want to play the same sound defense we did last night and we did. Offensively, we wanted to be more aggressive at the plate and we were. Overall, it was a great game.”
Boise State nearly grabbed the lead in the seventh when freshman Torin Montgomery tripled off the top of the wall in center field with two outs. But he was stranded at third when Joe Yorke popped out to end the inning.
The series concludes Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Central/11:30 a.m. Mountain on the Longhorn Network.