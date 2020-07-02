Boise State has decided to cut the baseball and swimming and diving programs as part of the University's cost-saving measures to address the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced Thursday.
The school said additional savings will be made “by virtue of department and program operating budget reductions.” In total, the school anticipates it will need to save about $3 million.
“This is one of the hardest decisions athletic departments have to make, but it comes at a time when we are facing the most serious financial challenge we have ever seen,” Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said. “Times like these are difficult for many people and we appreciate everyone who has supported these programs over the years, including our coaches, current and former student-athletes, donors and fans. We take all these measures seriously, knowing that the long-term stability of our department must remain a high priority.”
The decision ends Boise State baseball less than a year after it returned following a 40-year absence. The restart lasted just 14 games, as Boise State went 9-5 before the rest of its season was canceled due to the pandemic,
