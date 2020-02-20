AUSTIN, Texas — It wasn’t quite the scene from Bad News Bears in Breaking Training when the Bears walk into the Astrodome and stand in awe, but it was pretty close.
A day nearly three years in the making finally came Thursday evening when the Boise State baseball team got off the team bus and walked into historic Disch-Falk Field at the University of Texas.
And Roughly 24 hours from the program’s first game in 40 years, players stopped in amazement as they walked through the concourse and out into the near-7,000 seat stadium.
“This is sweet,” one player said.
“Look, they have two video boards,” said another.
Players including starting catcher Cory Meyer got out their phones to snap a photo of the field they’d soon be playing on. Many stopped to take in the moment as they walked onto the field for an evening practice, soaking in the 360-degree view of one of college baseball’s best and most recognizable venues.
The first Boise State baseball game since 1980 would have been a big deal no matter what. But having it be here — against the program with the most College World Series appearances of all-time — just makes it that much more special.
“For us to walk on the field and see the years that Texas has been national champions and you look up on the top and see all the big league guys that played here, it’s big time,” head coach Gary Van Tol said. “And we’re treating this weekend like they are in the big leagues. It’s great to see their eyes wide open and they should be. If you don’t feel the excitement and have the butterflies, then you aren’t human.”
Players took batting practice and went through fielding drills Thursday night after a long day of travel from Boise. And they did so with the six National Championships commemorated on the wall beyond left field, and with the retired numbers for players like Roger Clemons above the seats behind home plate.
The Broncos will face No. 22 Texas at 6 p.m. Friday. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network and broadcast on the radio back in Boise on 1350 AM.
“It’s just a good feeling to be out here finally,” said freshman third baseman Torin Montgomery, who will hit cleanup Friday night. “It’s a special feeling. We’re all just pumped up to get it going.
“To be the first program in 40 years is definitely something special. There’s going to be some nerves, but we’re way too excited to let those get the best of us.”
Boise State’s last game came on May 9, 1980, when it swept a doubleheader from Seattle University. The Broncos announced on April 18, 2017, that they were dropping the wrestling program with the intent to bring back baseball. Van Tol was hired as head coach in November of 2017, and it took nearly two years to assemble the group that was on the field Thursday.
“Still pinching myself,” Van Tol said. “I really can’t describe the feeling. There’s been so much preparation and so much work … but I told the guys to take a step back and embrace the moment.”
The weekend is even more special for outfielder Reagan Doss and shortstop Cole Posey, who both grew up in the Austin area. The two freshmen will have a large contingent of family and friends in the stands rooting them on.
“Flying into the airport, I’ve been there many times and it’s kind of weird because I’m here for a business trip and not just to be home, but I’m excited for the opportunity,” said Posey, who will start at shortstop for the Broncos on Friday. “I’ve been to my fair share of Texas baseball games and football games and rooted for the Longhorns a time or two.
“It’s cool to be able to play in a historic ballpark like this. They’ve won quite a few national championships so it’s an awesome opportunity.”
Doss grew up as a diehard Texas Longhorns fan and once got a baseball signed by legendary Texas baseball coach Augie Garrido while at a game. His mom Courtney Doss, a Texas graduate, still has a photo of Raegan holding up the ball. He remembered the exact spot and moment it was taken Thursday.
“I was a big Texas baseball and football fan and went to several games and it’s just crazy coming back and having this be my first college game,” Doss said. “It’s pretty surreal. I couldn’t have dreamed it up like this, but it’s happening.
“For my first college game to be in my hometown, it’s just crazy. A little bit of nerves but that’s normal. Just have to soak it in and appreciate the opportunity.”
Left-hander Travis Weston gets the honor of starting the opener on the mound. After a redshirt year at San Diego State, he transferred to Ventura (Calif.) College and went 8-3 with 64 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings last spring.
Weston has played baseball his entire life, but never had an assignment like this — leading his team onto the field in the program’s first game in four decades and against maybe the top college program of all time.
“It’s pretty surreal,” Weston said. “It’s been a long journey everyone has been on and the program as a whole, so we’re just ready to finally get after it. It’s a crazy feeling. We all realize how important it is but at the same time it’s just baseball and we’ve all played it for a long time. We’re ready to go.”
Nobody knows if the Broncos will be any good this season. The roster is filled with players from every level — high school, junior college and Division I transfers. Of the 32 players on the roster, just seven have played in a Division I game.
And while they’ll be big underdogs against the Longhorns, the Broncos are just finally ready to play a game that counts. It’s been a while.
“They feel they belong and it’s a great group,” Van Tol said. “I’m excited to finally see what they can do.”