CORVALLIS, Ore. — Andy Avalos spent the last eight months making promises about what to expect from Boise State in 2022.
During a dark night in Corvallis, none of them came true.
Boise State was reestablishing its culture, the second-year head coach proclaimed.
In a 34-17 loss to Oregon State, they suffered perhaps their most embarrassing loss in years.
The Broncos were setting a new standard and forming a brotherhood and injecting competition into everything, he insisted.
Boise State committed five total turnovers in a game where it compiled just 311 total yards.
The secondary was touted as the best in the Mountain West, many around the program touted.
Oregon State gunslinger Chance Nolan ripped them apart to the tune of 251 yards and two touchdowns.
Hank Bachmeier was going to be a different quarterback in 2022, Avalos guaranteed.
By the second quarter, with two interceptions and a fumble already to his name, he was sitting on the bench after being pulled from the game.
Of all the disastrous components to Saturday’s meltdown, all the unanswered expectations and unfulfilled potential, Bachmeier’s situation was the worst.
Twenty minutes into his senior season, he accounted for three turnovers in six drives. A deep pass to Stefan Cobbs was picked off to start. One drive later, Bachmeier air-mailed a pass to Latrell Caples. And then, near his own end zone, the senior signal-caller fumbled as the pocket collapsed.
Over on the sideline, Taylen Green began to warm up.
How Bachmeier found out he was being benched is unknown. Boise State is sure to be coy about it. But here’s what it says: We don’t have trust in our quarterback. What a way to boost confidence in your starter!
Was it a rushed decision? Perhaps.
But did Boise State need a spark? Absolutely.
And Green is a flash-of-lightning-type player, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound gazelle who can juke and twist and sprint his way into a couple yards all the time. This type of move has worked before, too. Who can forget when Nick Saben pulled Jalen Hurts for youngster Tua Tagovailoa in the national title game.
This was not that. Not quite. But Green did have some dazzling moments.
Late in the third quarter, he escaped a sack, stutter-stepped a defensive linemen, juked another and darted down the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown. On the ensuing drive, he muscled in a 4-yard score, cutting BSU’s deficit to 10.
In the end, Bachmeier’s departure, Green’s emergence — well it didn’t change much. Scratch that. It changed the narrative of this team. Of Avalos. Of what this season can be.
Boise State did not look ready to play on Saturday. It looked like a team that hadn’t grown since last year’s 7-5 record. Worse, this season-opening loss ran contrary to everything Avalos and Co. touted over the offseason.
A prime example: Literally on Monday, Plough stood in front of the media and claimed “We’re not taking George (Holani) out of the game unless we have to.” Then five days later, as his offense had mustered its most promising scoring opportunity of the night, Plough took Holani off the field.
On 2nd-and-goal from the 5-yard line, freshman backup running back Ashton Jeanty ran into a big body and coughed the ball up. Oregon State recovered. The Beavers drove 98 yards in four plays and took a 24-0 lead. A secondary that many — this writer included — thought would be the Broncos’ best unit got torched numerous times.
Boise State and Oregon State came into Saturday’s game in eerily similar positions. Both teams won seven games last season and entered 2022 with expectations of a magical season. Both squads also employed a quarterback that put up solid stats but too often made fans want to pull their hair out with horrid decision-making.
Bachmeier got benched after 20 minutes.
Nolan now might be regarded as one of the best QBs in the Pac-12.
Oh, how things changed on Saturday.
Only now do the questions really begin for Boise State. About Green’s future as the Broncos’ starter. About Bachmeier’s confidence. About all those assurances that Boise State fans are still waiting on.