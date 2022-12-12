Boise State plays in the Frisco Bowl in five days. In ten days, the Broncos will introduce a dozen or two recruits on Early Signing Day. And sometime in between then, BSU coach Andy Avalos said, he will name the Broncos’ next offensive coordinator.
It will be the biggest decision of Avalos' tenure thus far.
“We have an opportunity to do something special here with the young men we have here, the young men we are recruiting,” Avalos said. We have a bunch of those pieces in place. This is such a big opportunity for us. Being diligent with it and making sure this fit is right is the most important thing.”
It is so mightily important because Boise State now knows the difference a phenomenal offensive coordinator can make. The sailboat turns into a yacht. In the first four games under OC Tim Plough, the Broncos couldn’t move the ball against Boise High let alone a college program. They were out of sorts, out of answers, sinking behind a really complicated scheme.
Then Dirk Koetter came in and it looked like Nick Fury leading The Avengers. The offense was simplified. Taylen Green became the starter, thriving in a read-option offense alongside two stellar backs. Koetter played to his personnel’s strengths, a simple concept so often lost amongst play callers trying to be the next Sean McVay.
Boise State’s 2022 season changed because of its offensive coordinator. It’s reasonable to think its future will also shift based upon its next offensive coordinator.
Avalos said the position has garnered “a lot” of interest from high-level candidates. Surely having a quarterback of Green’s caliber in the building with plenty of eligibility remaining will get some ears to perk up.
Time will tell if that’s true — and if the interest was still there once money was brought up. But Avalos didn’t seem too worried about financial constraints, which might be a first for a Boise State football coach.
With salary increases and the demand for an experienced offensive coordinator, Boise State’s assistant coaching salary pool will need to jump next season from the $2.25 million budgeted into Avalos’ contract.
When asked about it a few weeks ago, BSU Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said, “Whatever we don’t have, we’re going to go out and find. … If we want to compete, we have to go out and find more.”
And a good offensive coordinator will surely desire more than the $280,000 Plough made last season. The good news: Avalos and Dickey know that.
“I will tell you this,” Avalos said, “where we are at and what we are able to do from a resource standpoint, and who we are able to have conversations with … (versus) where we were two years ago — it’s not even close. That’s because of JD’s vision.”
TEXAS REUNION
Over the last few years, Boise State has bolstered its talent by searching for gems in the Lone Star State. The Broncos’ roster currently consists of a dozen players from Texas, a remarkable stat given Boise and Dallas are separated by 1,600 miles.
But some of Boise State’s best, young players hail from Texas. Green. Wide receivers Latrell Caples, Eric McAlister and Stefan Cobbs. Running back Ashton Jeanty. EDGE Gabe Hunter. Nose tackle Herbert Gums and others.
Avalos and the coaching staff have said numerous times they hope to play more games in Texas to help recruiting. If a kid would really commit to a school because they’re going to play one future game near his hometown could be debated. Not to be debated is the excitement level for this Frisco Bowl.
First off, the recruiting part. The Texas High School State Playoffs are going on right now, which means the Broncos’ coaches should be able to take in a few games on Friday night and get some facetime with prospects.
And then, obviously, this is a welcome surprise for the 12 Texas natives. The only trouble has been securing enough tickets. Each player gets six, which isn’t quite enough for any of the guys from Texas.
“They’re all asking us for tickets,” said linebacker DJ Schramm of his Texan teammates.
“I got 25,” Caples said.
“(I’ve got) about 20),” said Hunter.
QUOTABLE
— Boise State EDGE coach Kelly Poppinga left for a job at his alma mater, BYU. Graduate assistant, and former Bronco, Jabril Frazier was on the recruiting trail this week in Poppinga’s place and will help coach the edge rushers through the bowl game with Avalos.
Here’s what defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson had to say about Frazier:
“I think Jabril Frazier does a phenomenal job. … In the three years he’s been here as a graduate assistant, he’s been awesome. His attention to detail. The way he works. How he preps. He wants to continue to improve his class. Now he’s got his master’s (degree), he’s got the respect of everyone in the locker, which is a huge part when you’re a young coach.”
— Avalos on if Boise State will attack the transfer portal this year.
"We are a developmental program … We will,. at times, use and investigate the personnel in the transfer portal. But, here’s the bottom line, we don't recruit a lot of people.
“We’re gonna recruit the right people. We’re gonna recruit the people that we know their families. It is always about the right fit — people first and, obviously, a certain skillset that fulfills a role we need to add depth at or whatever the case may be.”