Magic is supposed to be finite. Miracles are supposed to have limits. After all, genies do not give unlimited wishes.
Yet, somehow, Boise State has found the void in the space-time continuum or the gold at the end of the rainbow or perhaps the River of Dreams Billy Joel once sang about. The Broncos have turned phenomenons into patterns, deja vu into a benchmark.
On Friday against Fresno State (14-6, 4-3), Boise State won – again. Marcus Shaver. Jr hit the clutch 3-pointer – again. The Broncos showed resilience and maturity – again.
Only, this time, history was made.
BSU topped the program record for consecutive victories set last season, winning its 14th straight game, a 68-63 overtime win over the Bulldogs. The Broncos (17-4, 8-0) are still the top team in the Mountain West and, aside from No. 1 Auburn, there isn’t a team with a longer win streak – or a program that can say it didn’t lose a game in December or January.
“It’s remarkable,” said BSU coach Leon Rice.
Amidst all the talk of records and history and the NCAA Tournament, it was easy to overlook this Fresno State game.
A Friday-night tip-off at 9 p.m. didn’t help. Neither did a winning streak that looked secure after it stretched to a baker’s dozen. And after the grueling stretch Boise State has endured in the last eight days – at Utah State, at San Diego State, vs. Wyoming – the Bulldogs and their undefeated home record didn’t look so frightening.
But then Orlando Robinson jumped out at Boise State like Michael Meyers. Fresno State’s 7-foot, 235-pound center has the build of Frankenstein, the athleticism of a gymnast and scored a game-high 21 points despite being questionable for Friday’s game with an injured ankle.
With less than three minutes to play, and with Boise State big man Mladen Armus on him, Robinson stepped behind the arc and drilled a 3-pointer through contact. The whistle blew. The 7-footer hit his free throw for the four-point play. And Fresno State tied the game in crunch time.
“I’m looking around this league going, ‘Where are the easy outs?,’” Rice said. “I don’t think they exist in this league.”
Boise State is not new to those spots, to that pressure. All throughout their winning streak, the Broncos found ways to make diamonds out of dust. Abu Kigab scored seven-straight points on Tuesday to give the Broncos win No. 13. Before that, Shaver Jr. hit late-game, go-ahead 3-pointers against Utah State and San Diego State.
Late on Friday night, it seemed Boise State had run out of miracles, had used up its supply of pixie dust. With seconds remaining, Shaver Jr, hucked up a triple that would have won the game. It hit front rim and, just like that the winning streak was ov – err, wait, the ball went out of bounds off a Fresno State player.
Boise State ball. Five seconds left.
In the huddle, Rice and assistant Tim Duryea passed the white board back and forth, adjusting personnel and trying to devise a play that could win them the game. Duryea drew something off the cuff, something the Broncos have never practiced.
Rice’s first thought: “Well, that’s crazy. They're not going to let Shaver get open. Cmon.”
But, somehow, Shaver got that open.
Fresno State botched a switch on a streaking Max Rice, the junior who scored a season-high 13 points. Tyson Degenhardt, the freshman who took four charges against the aforementioned 7-foot, 235-pound Robinson, pushed his defender away from Shaver. And Emmanuel Akot, who drilled five triples on the night, whipped a beautiful throw-in-style pass to Shaver.
The Broncos’ miracle man pumped faked a defender, set his feet and fired the most wide-open shot he’s had in weeks. Tie game. Overtime.
“Honestly, I don’t know how Marcus gained so much separation. I thought they were going to be all over him,” said Akot. “(Shaver’s) the most clutch human ever in the history of the world.”
He was also injured. Rice confirmed after the game that Shaver played on a “bad ankle” on Friday after injuring it against Wyoming on Tuesday. It didn’t seem to matter on his game-tying bucket. And it certainly didn’t seem to matter in overtime.
Shaver Jr. scored two quick buckets in the extra period to give BSU an eight-point lead. Resilient all night, Fresno State responded with a quick 8-0 run of its own to tie the game with about a minute and a half to play, but Boise State closed out their history-making win with an Akot triple and – get this – free throws.
Perhaps some people didn’t watch the ending of Friday’s game. Maybe they had other plans or decided to watch the rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS or the showing of Goodfellas on Bravo. And maybe they’ll look at the score sometime on Saturday and wonder why Boise State needed overtime to beat Fresno State and not realize they missed out on watching a miracle.