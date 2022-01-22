SAN DIEGO — To understand how great Boise State’s defense was on Saturday, one did not need to watch. They just needed to listen.
Inside Viejas Arena, they would’ve heard clapping ... and more clapping ... and some more.
There is this ritual at San Diego State home games. The red-and-black-clad fans do not stop pounding their hands together until the Aztecs score a point. Let’s just say there were sore palms aplenty as Boise State (15-4, 5-0 Mountain West) notched a 42-37 win over the Aztecs.
By the time San Diego State finally got on the board almost six minutes into the contest, the clapping had grown comical — and monotonous.
Thank goodness it halted for some scattered timeouts. And thank goodness the tradition doesn’t apply to the second half, where it took the Aztecs five-and-a-half minutes to score a point and more than 10 minutes to hit a basket.
The irony of Saturday: Boise State’s own dry spell almost cost it the game. Midway through the final half, BSU freshman Tyson Degenhart converted on a layup. For the next 10 minutes, the Broncos would miss nine shots, turn the ball over another nine times, and watch as the Aztecs (10-4, 2-1 Mountain West) turned an 11-point deficit into a two-point lead.
Luckily for the Broncos, they have a Superhero on their roster.
“He’s Mr. Clutch now,” said freshman Tyson Degenhart.
Indeed, Marcus Shaver Jr. is Mr. Clutch. For the second straight game, the Broncos’ leading scorer bailed out his team. Two days after beating Utah State with a last-second 3-pointer, Shaver again delivered, drilling a go-ahead triple with 30 seconds left.
Five minutes earlier, Shaver was nearly the game’s scapegoat. He fumbled the ball near the sideline and San Diego State capitalized with an easy bucket. Boise State coach Leon Rice saw the body language of his star. He wasn’t exactly sulking but he wasn’t energized.
During some SDSU free throws, Rice pulled over his miracle worker.
“We’ve been here before,” Rice told him, patting him on the chest. “We’re going to win this.”
Responded Shaver: “I got you, coach.
He did. As a result, the Broncos have now won their last dozen games.
In some ways, Saturday legitimized Boise State. San Diego State ranked better than the Broncos in almost every bracketology metric. KenPom. NET. BPI. Sagarin. You name it. On BracketMatrix.com — a website that complies brackets from 93 different outlets — Boise State appeared in just over a third of the submissions. The Aztecs appeared in all but two.
Those numbers will change after Saturday, after Boise State authored another thrilling finish in another hostile environment.
The Broncos are far from perfect. Their offense fell flat late. Despite a 9-for-11 clip on Saturday, they’ve been a disastrous free-throw shooting team. But there may only be a handful of defenses in the country better than BSU
And because of that, the Broncos were the only ones clapping when the night ended.