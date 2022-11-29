On a dark September night in El Paso, Boise State coach Andy Avalos stood outside the visitor’s locker room like he had just come out on the wrong side of a barroom brawl.
The Broncos were 2-2. The ship was going down. Its captain looked dejected.
Then he did what great leaders do. He regrouped and adjusted course.
Less than 24 hours after BSU’s embarrassing loss to the Miners, Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. He appointed Dirk Koetter — who was on staff only as an analyst — to take over the offense. The Broncos have lost just once since, now preparing for Saturday’s Mountain West Championship Game vs. Fresno State.
What leaders do in times of adversity defines them. The decision to fire Plough, thus far, has defined Avalos for the better. It was a big reason he was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year on Tuesday.
Was Avalos a bit lucky he had a former NFL coach just at his disposal, willing to come out of retirement to guide a battered offense? Yes, there might be a dozen guys around the country who would still have head coaching jobs if that were the case.
But Avalos had to do what a Boise State coach hasn’t done in a long time: make a mid-season coaching switch. And he had to do that while maintaining morale and focus amongst his locker room.
“(We’ve created) an environment where people can learn and grow to meet that standard and to build a confidence to meet that standard,” Avalos said.
TAYLEN GREEN NAMED MOUNTAIN WEST FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Imagine you’ve taken backup reps for months and months. Spring ball rolls through. Then fall camp. Starting isn’t an option at the moment. Probably not for another year.
Then the first game arrives. The first few drives go bad. Then drives keep going bad. You’re on the sideline, having hardly taken any reps with the starters, and the coach comes over and tells you you’re going in the game.
The starter is now has a headset on relaying you plays. And, from then on, the paradigm shifts. There is a quarterback competition. He transfers. You’re now the starting quarterback, tasked with turning an atrocious offense around.
How on Earth did Taylen Green succeed in that situation?
Yet, knowing what we now know about the young man and his makeup, it’s shocking there were doubts. He is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound marvel who throws the ball like he’s flicking a pea and runs with the speed and grace of a stallion.
He has proven to have a heck of a football mind, too, evolving as Koetter throws more on his plate and defenses throw new wrinkles at him.
Having started just eight games, Green has thrown for over 1,700 yards and 12 touchdowns while picking up 437 yards and eight scores on the ground.
“Taylen is improving at a rapid rate,” Koetter said. “He’s playing beyond his experience level right now. Obviously we’re very happy about it.”
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.