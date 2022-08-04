Despite fairly limited roster turnover from 2021, there are a decent amount of position battles to keep tabs on as fall camp continues. Let’s take a look at each.
WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER:
Isaiah Bagnah vs. DJ Schramm vs. Brandon Hawkins.
This looked like it might be Hawkins' job after spring ball. He was the redshirt senior who waited and waited behind Riley Whimpey and finally looked to have his shot to start. A few months later, he might be third on the depth chart.
DJ Schramm moved over from MIKE linebacker at the end of spring. And Isaiah Bagnah shifted from the EDGE position to compete for a starting gig after posting 36 tackles and six sacks last year.
“(Bagnah’s) athletic ability, how explosive he is,” said DC/LBs coach Spencer Danielson. “We blitz our WILL linebacker a lot, so he was a guy we’re just excited to see compete there this fall camp and I believe he can do it.
“We’re obviously going to find different packages and roles to get different guys on the field,” Danielson added. “But you’re going to see, especially early in camp, a lot of different guys there to compete.”
During the short period of 11-on-11 the media was able to watch on Thursday, it was Bagnah running with the first-team defense and Schramm with the backups. Ezekial Noa, the sixth-year MIKE linebacker, said Bagnah and Schramm are “interchangeable.”
“Both of them have been great,” Noa said.
FIELD SAFETY:
Seyi Oladipo vs. Rodney Robinson.
Here’s another surprise.
For the last two seasons, Tyreque Jones was fantastic at field safety. There seemed to be no imminent competition. But toward the end of spring camp, the coaches thought Jones would be better utilized at nickelback, so they reassigned the sixth-year safety.
Now to compete at field safety are a pair of underclassmen: sophomore Seyi Oladipo and redshirt sophomore Rodney Robinson.
“Both those guys are tremendous athletes,” said safeties coach Kane Ioane. “Now it’s just a matter of, OK, who’s consistent at being assignment sound ... (and) can you make a play when the ball comes your way? Whoever shows us they’re going to be most consistent in those two areas will be rolling out there on September 3.”
Because Jones is limited early this fall, Oladipo has been playing nickelback with the first-teamers while Robinson manned the field safety position. Both played in a number of games last season, combining for 30 tackles, but will be counted on far more in 2022.
“Both of (them) are young dudes technically,” said senior safety JL Skinner, “but they bring a sense of energy and intelligence to the game where they seem older.”
CORNERBACK:
Caleb Biggers vs. Tyric Leabeauf vs. Jaylen Clark vs. Markel Reed vs. Kaonohi Kaniho.
Easily the most wide-open position battle, Boise State has five guys competing for two spots — which provides a challenge for new cornerbacks coach Demario Warren.
“How I’d love it? Warren asked. “We’d have five Deion Sanders and we could just split all the reps. But, honestly, it’s just going to be how they earn it, how much we trust them.”
Perhaps the odds-on favorite to lock down one of the starting jobs is fifth-year man Caleb Biggers, who transferred in from Bowling Green before last year, got increased playing time late in the season and really impressed coaches during the spring.
“I’m very excited with what he has potential to do as long as he stays on that track,” Danielson said. “He doesn’t say much but he works his tail off.”
Playing at first-team corner opposite Biggers during Thursday’s practice was Markel Reed. The 6-foot senior endured a season-ending injury against BYU that kept him out of spring practices, but he's bounced back and drawn great reviews from the coaching staff.
Also in the mix are Tyric LeBeauf, the redshirt senior who had a team-high three interceptions last year, and Utah State transfer Jaylen Clark, who didn’t play much last year but who Warren called a “dark horse.”
“Jaylen Clark had a really good spring,” Danielson said. “His body type really fits our defense, especially at the cornerback position.”
GUARD:
Garrett Curran vs. Ben Dooley vs. Will Farrar vs. Mason Randolph vs. Dallas Holliday.
After what happened last season, offensive line coach Tim Keane knows naming week-one starters might not mean much in the grand scheme of things.
Last season, the Broncos O-line was decimated with injuries, enough that it seemed like they rolled out a new quintet every week.
This year, at least at the onset, there is a bit more stability. John Ojukwu is the left guard. Washington State transfer Cade Beresford is the right tackle. And Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez is back at center.
That leaves the two guard spots up for grabs.
“Right now, Garrett (Curran) and Mason (Randolph) are battling at that left guard spot,” Keane said. “Will Farrar has played a lot of guard. He’s going to get some reps as well as playing center. And then we’ve got Ben (Dooley) and Dallas Holliday at the right guard spot kind of pushing each other.”
What’s interesting, Keane said, is because of the way Boise State runs its offense, it wouldn’t be too difficult for a right guard to switch to the left side or vice versa. In other words, Keane can pick the two best options and put them wherever he wants.
BACKUP QUARTERBACK:
Sam Vidlak vs. Taylen Green.
It seems odd that a school with a fourth-year starter under center has so much intrigue with the backup quarterback job. But Sam Vidlak and Taylen Green are fire and ice. They couldn’t be much more different.
Green is a 6-6, 220-pound dual-threat specimen who looks like a five-star prototype He has all the physical tools you want for a quarterback. But he is still young, still raw, still reliant on his other-worldly athleticism to get him out of trouble.
Vidlak, meanwhile, is a 6-foot Oregon State transfer who plays the game like a quarterback from a bygone era. He is a pocket passer with a cannon for an arm and what offensive coordinator Tim Plough called a “rage to master.”
Expect the competition to go on for a couple more weeks. And, who knows, perhaps the pair compete next season — for the starting job.