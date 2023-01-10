Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On Monday evening, a gritty group of underdogs prevailed. The Georgia Bulldogs football team, who had been lambasted in the media and destroyed in the court of public opinion, did what everyone said could never happen by winning another national championship.

That, of course, is insane. Georgia did not lose a game this season. It has arguably the most talent in college football. It has been ranked No. 1 for a majority of the season.

Recommended for you

Load comments