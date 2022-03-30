Every spring, Matt Gates’ profession depends on the NFL Scouting Combine. And still, the co-owner of the Florida-based training facility XPE Sports is blunt about the whole spectacle.
“It’s the underwear Olympics,” Gates said.
He knows how stupid it all is, that NFL teams could base their picks on obscure drills and bizarre measurements rather than what prospects do on a football field. But he also knows the reality: The better someone performs in the underwear Olympics, the higher they can be drafted and, thus, the more cash they’ll earn.
“The goal of what we do is to put as much money in these kids’ pockets as humanly possible right off the bat,” Gates said. “When we have a kid who runs faster than scouts expect, it forces these scouts and these front offices to spend a lot more time watching the film.”
And so, as former Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir — an XPE Sports client — arrived at the combine, Gates knew if Shakir could run a solid 40-yard dash, he’d be in a “perfect spot.”
Running fast for a few seconds gives zero indication of success in the NFL, Gates knows that. But an impressive time would drive teams to watch not just Shakir’s highlights, but every snap he took in the blue and orange — which is helpful considering “he’s got a great film,” Gates said.
So on the first Thursday in March, as Shakir readied for his first attempt, Gates and his XPE staff hurried from their ballroom at the downtown Indianapolis Westin to the lobby bar. Right as Shakir crossed the line, NFL Network flashed an unofficial time no one saw coming: 4.35 seconds.
“We were going crazy,” Gates said.
Even as the official time bumped Shakir’s time to 4.43 seconds, the excitement continued.
The 6-foot, 196-pound Boise State receiver failed to garner much national notoriety during his career in the Treasure Valley. Even after catching 77 passes for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, many pundits knocked his size and questioned his route-running. His combine performance ensured scouts would actually watch his tape.
“I’m hearing the exact same thing I think everyone else is, that they’re shocked he ran that fast,” Gates said. “It’s just kind of skyrocketing where teams are putting him on their draft board.”
Boise State’s Pro Day was stress-free for its main attraction — well as stress-free as it gets for an event that puts someone on a scale and shouts their weight to a room of a few hundred.
Shakir’s combine performance, coupled with a good showing at the Senior Bowl, raised his projections to a Day 2 (rounds two and three) prospect. He had little to prove on Wednesday, to the point he didn’t run the 40-yard dash. And yet he erased what little doubt remained.
The Broncos’ star pass-catcher had a team-high 38.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump, benched 225 pounds for 16 reps and showcased his route-running ability as BSU redshirt freshman Taylen Green fired balls around the field.
“I’m happy with how today went,” Shakir said. “God-willing, I’ll land somewhere where I’m supposed to be at.”
Shakir has already formed his draft-day plans, securing an AirBnB in Florida so his grandparents can attend. And, that is a luxury. Not the AirBnB, per se, but the security knowing his name will for sure be called.
To those who have long seen his talent, it’s no surprise.
David Olson, Shakir’s coach at Vista Murrieta High, still remembers when he met a then-scrawny freshman eight years back. He was 135 pounds with rocks in his pocket, so slight that Olson worried he’d get injured when defenders swallowed him up.
He quickly realized that was silly. Defenders couldn’t hurt Shakir because, well, they couldn’t catch him.
“A lot of punt returns looked almost comical. Guys would be missing him right and left,” Olson said. “If he had any type of space to work with, he was awfully difficult to tackle. Even kids who were really, really good athletes who were Division I kids would miss him. Just flat out miss him.”
Even in college, Shakir made sure his size was obsolete.
“You think of catch radius and you think of the big 6-3, 6-4 wide receivers,” BSU safeties coach Kane Ioane said. “Khalil is a guy who is 6-foot who can make the catch over here, behind him, I mean he’s made some of the most phenomenal catches I’ve seen in person.”
After Pro Day concluded, Shakir met with Jacksonville Jaguars receivers coach Chris Jackson — the lone NFL position coach in attendance. The pair walked off the turf together and Shakir began to lead Jackson to the Boise State wide receivers room.
“You spend a lot of time in there?” Jackson asked.
Shakir looked back with a sly grin. “Oh yeah,” he said.
Folks have known that for a long time.
“You don’t come across those kids very often,” said Olson. “He did stuff that nobody could ever coach him to do — and he still does. But he was an extremely hard worker. ... All the little nuances it takes to be a great receiver, he worked on those.”
Olson called Shakir “one of those example kids,” which applied to even the moments that frustrated the Vista Murrieta coach.
Olson’s squad had plenty of Division I talent across its roster. Even after Shakir was secure in his collegiate future, college coaches would swing by the school in Southern California
Vista Murrieta had some stud defensive backs — namely Elijah Guidry, who later went to UCLA — it hoped to showcase in front of powerful eyes. But Shakir made that almost impossible.
“He would be very dominant. He was just very competitive,” Olson said. “I’d be like, ‘Khalil, we’re trying to get these other scholarships, too.’ That’s just his personality. ... He had a little bit of that killer mentality.”
In other words, Shakir would do whatever it took to win.
BSU coach Andy Avalos recounted a moment from the Broncos’ win over No. 10 BYU from last season. Boise State had finally found a groove running the ball, torching the Cougars for big gain after big gain. Shakir spent most of the afternoon blocking — and he was fine with it.
On the headset with offensive coordinator Tim Plough, Shakir told BSU’s play-caller he didn’t need the ball.
“Keep doing what you’re doing,” Shakir told Plough.
“That’s the type of man Khalil is,” Avalos said.