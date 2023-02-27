Tuesday was supposed to be for the Mountain West title, a de facto title game on the final day of February.
Instead, it will be something more important for Boise State: A chance to grab much-needed NCAA Tournament resume booster.
The Broncos endured an untimely loss over the weekend, falling in overtime at San Jose State. Just hours later, right before Boise State’s players and coaches boarded their plane home, San Diego State’s Lamont Butler drilled a buzzer-beater at The Pit as the Aztecs downed New Mexico.
That means Tuesday’s game between Boise State and San Diego State has fewer implications than many expected. In order to grab a share of the Mountain West crown, the Broncos would need to beat SDSU on Tuesday, notch a road win over Utah State on Saturday and hope the Aztecs somehow get upset by Wyoming on Saturday night.
But if Boise State needs any motivation before Tuesday, it has some great spots to look.
They can first look at what happened in the first meeting with the Aztecs. Playing without guard Marcus Shaver Jr., Boise State got walloped at Viejas Arena, losing by 20 points in a game that was never close.
“It was tough not to have Marcus,” said BSU coach Leon Rice. “There’s no sugarcoating it, we’re a different team without him.”
Secondly, they can start looking at the updated bracket projections. While last weekend’s loss to San Jose State did not do a ton to dampen Boise State’s overall metrics — it fell to just 29th in the NET rankings — many bracketologists soured on the Broncos.
Now, bracketologists don’t mean much. They are not the NCAA Tournament committee, not responsible for deciding what teams actually participate in March Madness. But they are a good litmus test, outsiders who are looking at many of the same numbers and data that the committee will sift through.
Fox Sports’ latest bracket has the Broncos as a 10-seed. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm currently places Boise State as an 11-seed. The Field of 68 is currently even less favorable to the Broncos, placing them in the First Four as an 11-seed — luckily not playing Dayton this time.
By most accounts, Boise State is on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. A win over San Diego State would likely take it off.
To do so, Boise State will need to move past one of its worst showings of the year. The Broncos gave up 21 offensive rebounds to San Jose State and failed to hit a field goal in the final six and a half minutes of regulation.
“You can’t compete with (SDSU) you have to rebound with them,” Rice said. “We got our hats handed to us in the last game and if that happens (on Tuesday), there’s no chance.”
The third place Boise State could look for motivation is to its three seniors: Shaver, Naje Smith and Lukas Milner.
Last season, Boise State’s final home game began with senior night festivities and ended with the celebration of a Mountain West championship. There will be no confetti this go-round, but a senior-night win would be special.
That trio is interesting, three blue-collar kids with winding paths to Boise State.
Smith was a heck of a high school player who was forced to play Juco ball because of poor grades. He went down to Cochise College in middle-of-nowhere Arizona, told “You’re skinny, fat and weak,” by Cochise coach Jerry Carrillo and responded by becoming a junior college All-American. He was a role player at Boise State until this year, where he’s become the Broncos’ starting forward and their biggest spark plug.
“He left home when he was 18 and went to junior college. I think it was really hard for him,” said Smith’s mom, Dez. “Now that he’s transitioned from Juco to Boise State, he’s coming into his own. He’s becoming an actual adult and learning how to adult — which I think reflects in his game, too.”
Milner was a baseball player who didn’t start focusing on basketball the summer before his senior year of high school. He was, to say the least, raw — so raw that when he inquired about playing nearby Washburn University, the Division II program had zero interest. But Milner persevered, emailing Juco coach after Juco coach until Johnson County Community College gave him a spot. In other words: In a span of three years, Milner went from being rejected by Division II schools to playing at Boise State.
“I was just (at Johnson County) to have fun, really,” Milner said. “I was just there to play basketball, try to get a degree — maybe. Honestly I had no idea what I was doing.”
Well he had one idea.
“I don’t see giving up as an option, really,” Milner added. “It was a dream I wanted to do, so why not keep doing it?”
Shaver was on a heck of a high school team in Arizona, coached by Mike Bibby and full of Division I talent. Shaver was impressive, but he was small. No high-major schools offered him. He spent two seasons at Portland before transferring to Boise State and once again having to prove himself on a new and improved stage.
Shaver has always had to prove himself. To understand his work ethic and his emotion and his dedication is to understand this:
“My whole life I’ve been trying to prove people wrong,” Shaver said. “I’ve heard things my whole life. I’m undersized — a lot of things — I don’t shoot the ball good enough, too small, just little stuff like that. I see all the comments and stuff like that. I’d just like to — like at the end of the day, have the last laugh.”