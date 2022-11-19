LARAMIE, Wyoming — For how dumb and silly and circuitous as this Boise State season has been, it’s only right its success has come in the same way.
The Broncos won one game despite not scoring in the first half, another game despite kicking four field goals and earned another victory despite an almost-indefensible “illegal numbering” penalty. And, heck, all that seems like peanuts compared to Saturday.
“Can you believe what just happened? asked Boise State coach Andy Avalos, still befuddled.
No, Andy, we can’t.
We can believe the scoreboard, believe that Boise State came out with a 20-17 victory over Wyoming to clinch the Mountain West Mountain Division and earn the right to host the title game in two weeks.
What we can’t believe is the roller coaster Boise State put its fans through in the final two minutes, from elation to heartbreak right back to elation. My gosh, it’s like Boise State’s season. The preseason was full of excitement. The first four games were full of dread and despair. Then came the hope and joy of the Dirk Koetter-Taylen Green era.
But let’s get back on track.
Boise State led 20-17 with just over two minutes when Wyoming got the ball and began driving. On the fourth play of the possession, Wyoming quarterback Tyler Clemons — playing for the injured starter, Andrew Peasley — threw over the middle. Safety JL Skinner jumped the route and snatched the interception.
Skinner danced around the frigid field, waving at the Cowboys fans hitting the exits.
This game was done. Over. Finito ... until it wasn’t.
Lucky for those fans who packed up early: There’s no way they even reached the top of the staircase before this game flipped.
Boise State needed one first down to officially seal the game. On the Broncos’ third play, Green handed the ball to workhorse George Holani. He ran straight ahead, right into Wyoming nose tackle Gavin Meyer, who stripped the pigskin and sent it spiraling into the air.
The ball ended up in the hands of Wyoming defensive end DeVonne Harris. If it had bounced to a defensive back or, say, someone who isn’t 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, perhaps we’re talking about this game very differently.
But, still, Harris ran the ball 44 yards and had Wyoming in field-goal range for a kicker who already booted through a 53-yarder on the night.
But, Wyoming did not play for a field goal and a tie and overtime. The Cowboys played for the win, which might be a smarter endeavor if it wasn’t a backup behind center who finished the game 3-of-16 for 30 (!) yards.
Seconds after maybe the craziest play of this Mountain West season, Clemons proceeded to drop back and fire a pass into double coverage. It was picked off by — who else? — Skinner.
“I’ve never been in anything like that,” said Skinner, who racked up two interceptions in 1:09. “I knew the ball was coming to me and just locked into my technique, turned around and made a play.”
Even a half-hour after all the chaos, the Broncos were struggling to exhale.
“Oh my goodness,” receiver Billy Bowens said. “The end of that game, I’m still processing it. Even us all in the locker room, we’re still looking at each other like (baffled).”
Who could blame their bewilderment, their shock at what happened. Weird things happen in college football on cold nights in November. Boise State was seconds away from being a fine addition to the highlight montage of late-game collapses.
Instead, the Broncos flew back to Boise knowing they’ll play two more games on The Blue this season: Friday against Utah State and on Dec. 3 in the Mountain West Championship Game.
And for all the ugliness of Saturday’s game, of this whole season, Boise State has proved it knows how to win.
On a wickedly cold night, the Broncos found success just pounding the ball on the ground. Holani ran 20 times for over 130 yards and a pair of scores. Freshman Ashton Jeanty racked up 91 hard-earned yards. And Green even picked up 47.
But Green’s best plays weren’t on any carries.
The first: With the Broncos trailing midway through the fourth quarter, he lofted a 38-yard jump ball to Bowens, who snatched it out of the air and walked into the end zone, capping off an 11-play, 78-yard drive perfectly.
The second: After his star running back fumbled in the most-brutal circumstance imaginable, it was Green who stayed with the play, running down the field and tackling Harris — the Wyoming defensive end — out of bounds.
Green’s helmet flew off.
Luckily for him, it was only about a minute before he threw it back on. He strapped up and got in victory formation.