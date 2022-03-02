Tuesday showcased the best of college basketball.
The buzzer sounded, a conference championship was had. Just like that, the Wisconsin student section spilled onto the court, thousands of juiced-up kids celebrating with their basketball team.
It was the perfect way to celebrate. And it seemed deja vu would strike a few hours later in Boise.
The clock wound down at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State’s first outright conference championship in 34 years was seconds away. A bunch of students who weren’t alive for that 1988 title crept closer to the court, filling the stairways in preparation for the first court storming of the season.
“There was a large push, even before the game started, that storming the court is what everyone wanted to do,” said Alek Rea, president of The Corral, the Boise State student section.
There was a thin line of security blocking the court, standing a few feet apart and holding a rope about as thin as an IPhone cable. Most schools around the country have similar precautions during big games. The stadium staff is responsible for making sure the refs and opposing teams can exit the court safely.
But the Nevada squad and the trio of officials were safe when a few security guards started tackling and body-slamming excited students trying to celebrate with maybe the best basketball team in school history.
“A lot of people were finding gaps, going under the rope and going anywhere and everywhere they could to get onto the court,” Rea said.
A number of students burst through the line, outran security and celebrated with the Broncos. Others, like BSU freshman Nathan Creasey, were walking along the baseline, trying to get to the corner where the students seemed to be funneling from.
Meanwhile, the line turned to a stalemate. Like the namesake of their student section, the kids were corralled into a tight area as security kept pushing them back. Even as the players looked over and chanted "Let them on. Let them on," the standoff between students and security continued.
“I saw a few people, at least, get taken to the ground or pulled out or at least some sort of security getting involved and trying to keep them off the court,” Creasey said. “There were a bunch of people stopped while trying to get past.”
“It was crazy,” Rea said. “They were kind of going selective, it seemed. … The people they thought they could get to and push back, they did.”
On a few occasions, that was young girls.
There are myriad videos circulating on social media, showing some impulsive security guards using vulgar tactics. On one video, a security guard runs behind a co-ed and brings her to the ground like she was a running back breaking into the open. On another, a security guard in a blue vest wraps his arms around the waist of a young girl running. He picks her up like a child, spins her around and throws her behind the line.
"Like literally dropped. ... She wasn't gently put down," said BSU student Calen Wiechert, who was standing just inches away. "It was insane to watch."
“There were a couple guys pretty serious about keeping kids off the court,” Creasey noted, being about as polite as possible.
But here’s the thing: Their job was not to keep the students off the court.
According to ExtraMile Arena’s Containment Plan, formulated on Jan. 9, 2022, “If someone attempts to gain access, staff clearly state; 'this is a restricted area and you cannot go past this point.' If they choose to disregard this direction, staff do not go hands on. Security Supervisors or BPD (Boise Police Department) will manage those individuals.”
The Arena issued a statement on Wednesday that read, in part, “We failed to implement the postgame security plan that was developed in advance of the game in consultation with the athletic department. Security staff were instructed to allow students to celebrate on the court following a victory while providing a safe exit for the opposing team and game officials. No students were to be physically restricted.”
It should be noted that ExtraMile Arena is not operated by the Boise State Athletic Department. It is a separate entity that the athletic department actually has to pay rent to use. Regardless, ExtraMile Arena’s statement also mentioned a third-party investigator would conduct a review of the physical altercations.
Said Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey on Twitter: “The attention that was rightfully deserved for an amazing accomplishment by our coaches and student-athletes, in front of the largest ExtraMile Arena crowd in more than a decade, was unnecessarily shifted to a post game situation that should never have happened.”
Wednesday was the final basketball game at ExtraMile Arena this season. The Broncos will close out the regular season at Colorado State on Saturday. They’ll play in the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas next week and somewhere else for the NCAA Tournament the week after.
But the Boise State University Twitter account, possibly alluding to Selection Sunday festivities, said on Wednesday it will “work with athletics on finding a special way for our students to celebrate the Men’s Basketball team’s Mountain West Championship."