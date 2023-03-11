LAS VEGAS — A year ago, the only stress on the mind of Boise State basketball revolved around planes. After winning the Mountain West Tournament, the Broncos’ commercial flight got delayed on Sunday morning after the massive victory.
So as a few thousand gathered in ExtraMile Arena to see where the Broncos would land in the NCAA Tournament, the actual team watched from a computer inside the Las Vegas airport.
Fast forward 12 months and Boise State does not have to worry about any travel mishaps. After falling 72-62 to Utah State during the Mountain West Tournament semifinals on Friday, the Broncos were able to fly home on Saturday. They will be able to attend the Selection Sunday watch party at ExtraMile Arena at 4 p.m.
“I’m hoping we (get to play) in a good spot (in the NCAA Tournament),” said BSU forward Tyson Degenhart. “Hopefully somewhere close like Sacramento or Denver. … We’ll be ready.”
But unlike last season, when BSU won its conference tournament and secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, Boise State will have to sweat a little bit waiting to see its name pop up.
By the accounts of most prognosticators, the Broncos are a near-lock to make the tournament. According to the 108 brackets shown on the website bracketmatric.com, which complies projections for a number of different sources/bracketologists, Boise State appears in all 108. That’s about as secure as you can be.
Those brackets have Boise State ranging from an 8-seed to an 11-seed, and the fear if you’re a Boise State fan is somehow the Broncos drop in favor after losing to Utah State and have to play in the First Four in Dayton as an 11-seed. The Broncos had to do that back in 2015.
But that seems unlikely. Boise State has a nice resume to hang their hat on.
The Broncos went 24-9 and rank No. 28 in the NET rankings. They have Quad 1 victories over San Diego State, Texas A&M and Utah State. They have a 12-7 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games. They have no Quad 4 losses. And while the Broncos don’t have an ultra-impressive strength of schedule, they rank No. 35 in strength of record.
“I mean, what a body of work that we’ve done,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said on Friday. “When you stack it all up with the wins that we have — and even in the losses we were right there.
“This is a great group who went out and built a quality resume — our numbers reflect it. And the league is getting the respect it deserves.”
Well, the league has respect at the moment. But, this time last year, the Mountain West also had respect from around the country … then it faded with the wind when all four of its NCAA Tournament participants lost in the first round.
Since 2013, the Mountain West is 5-17 in the tournament. In that span, Boise State has lost all three of its March Madness games, including an 11-point loss to Memphis last season.
The hope for Boise State this season is that Friday’s loss becomes a blessing, that it allows the Broncos to rest and regroup ahead of their biggest game of the season. In the second half of the loss to Utah State, numerous Boise State players said fatigue began to set in, especially when the already-thin Broncos got into foul trouble.
“It’s been a grind of a league,” Rice said.
And, now, Boise State will have four or five days rest, depending on what location it is summoned to, before it tries to earn the first NCAA Tournament victory in program history. Seeding and matchup determine much of March Madness, but fresh legs don’t hurt.
At least this year, though, the Broncos don’t have to fret over flight delays.
