Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


LAS VEGAS — A year ago, the only stress on the mind of Boise State basketball revolved around planes. After winning the Mountain West Tournament, the Broncos’ commercial flight got delayed on Sunday morning after the massive victory.

So as a few thousand gathered in ExtraMile Arena to see where the Broncos would land in the NCAA Tournament, the actual team watched from a computer inside the Las Vegas airport.

Recommended for you

Load comments