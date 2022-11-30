Billy Bowens had a courtside seat at Boise State’s exhibition basketball game a few weeks ago. He also had a name tag and a mop.
A few hours after football practice and meetings and film watching, Bowens went to ExtraMile Arena for work. His job? Sit behind the hoop and whisk away puddles of sweat on the court.
Not exactly the most glamorous role, but just one in a line of different positions Bowens has been put in the last few months. A sociology major, Bowens needed an internship to graduate. He chose to do a semester-long internship with Boise State Athletics.
“(It’s been great) just to get a chance to see the behind-the-scenes stuff,” he said. “As an athlete growing up, you just show up and things are ready. Things are always rolling. You never really know why or how, but this internship I’ve got has allowed me to see the operations part and people actually go through to get things to work.”
There is something poetic about Bowens thinking back to so many of his previous games. He didn’t see all the hard work in the background, all the late hours and million operation details. He just saw the final product.
And that’s what Boise State fans are seeing from Bowens.
Nobody paid much attention to him the last four years. No one cared when he redshirted or when he was fighting for snaps or competing with guys like Kahlil Shakir for playing time. All that went unnoticed. Heck, Bowens went unnoticed.
Five years into his Bronco career, things are finally rolling. People might not care all that went into Bowens’ current product, but they love the result.
Heading into Saturday’s Mountain West Championship Game against Fresno State, Bowens is Boise State’s second-leading receiver.
He’s caught 27 passes for 429 yards and four touchdowns — a great stat line that gets even more amazing when you realize that after his first four years combined, Bowens entered the season with 179 yards and no scores.
“I’m very opportunistic,” Bowens said. “Whenever something happens, you’ve got to make the best of it. I just know I have limited opportunities, but what are you gonna do when your moment comes? That’s the biggest thing I always tell myself.”
Bowens has been at his best in the biggest spots.
These last three weeks, as Boise State clinched the division title, Bowens has been one of the Broncos’ most-clutch performers. In arctic-like conditions at Wyoming two weeks ago, it was Bowens who hauled in a 38-yard touchdown for the go-ahead score.
After that game, Bowens spoke about that catch like he had no doubts he was coming down with it. Never mind the weather. Never mind the defender right in front of him. Never mind the circumstances.
It all begs the question: Why did it take Bowens so long to play to his potential?
“I think it’s just one word: Confidence,” said offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter. “Billy has been a talented player for a long time. He didn’t always get all the targets. But I think he’s playing with a lot of confidence right now and I think he’s feeling himself as a senior and a leader.”
That leadership part is important — especially right now.
Bowens is one of the few guys on Boise State’s roster who knows what it’s like to both win the Mountain West title and lose in the conference championship game. He was redshirting when the Broncos lost on The Blue to Fresno State in 2018. A year later, though, he was part of the festive celebration at Albertsons Stadium when the Broncos won the title.
“It’s a feeling you can’t know until you go through it,” Bowens said. “I’ve been on both ends …. (and) that feeling of winning is way better.
“I told those young guys,” Bowens added,” I wanna get them that feeling of winning because they deserve it.”