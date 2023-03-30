Demitri Washington long ago stopped letting football define him. Stopped letting the stats define him. He stopped viewing football as a means to an end. Stopped letting success be the NFL and failure be everything else.
“I’ve seen Demitri play under pressure like, ‘I have to be excellent,’” Washington’s high school coach, Jon Wallace, said last fall. “And for most players, that’s pretty crippling. … When he’s free, that guy is a good football player.”
A good football player and an even better teammate.
Washington is back at Boise State for year six, the gray beard inside the Broncos’ program who has matured to the point that his freshman-year teammate, Jabril Frazier, is now his position coach.
Why Washington wanted to willingly return seems incomprehensible to most people. These past five seasons have been anything but kind to the 6-foot-3, 260-pound edge rusher. Let’s take a little stroll down memory lane.
2018: Redshirted. After barely missing a snap throughout his career at Santa Fe Christian High (Calif.), he sat on the sidelines all year.
2019: Was a solid backup, playing in every game and recording 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
2020: In the second game of the Covid-shortened season, he tore his ACL at Air Force and spent nine months in rehab. He was not with his teammates for the next couple of weeks. He was with his mom, Pat. Because he couldn’t walk up his apartment stairs, his mom flew up to Boise, got him an ADA room at the Holiday Inn and served as his caretaker for a few weeks.
2021: After recovery, Washington didn’t again begin full-speed running until the opening day of fall camp. He didn’t come off the limited roster until the first game. He played anything but free, starting every game but only notching a pair of sacks.
2022: Washington was spectacular. Quick. Powerful. Explosive. He looked like an NFL Draft pick, tallying 5.5 TFLs and 4.4 sacks in the first eight weeks. Then against BYU, Washington collided with linebacker Ezekiel Noa on a fluke play, suffering a shoulder injury that kept him out all but a few snaps the rest of the year.
That, to most, sounds like torture. Expectations soar … then get shot down by injuries ... again and again. And Washington wants to endure it once more?Why? For what?
“These guys, man,” Washington said Thursday. “I mean, these are my brothers. I’ve grown so much a part of this program. I’ve grown so much (because) of these mentors. Right now, I’m just trying to be the guy before all that stuff happens.”
Whether Washington left school or not, someone on Boise State will get injured in 2023. Someone will be feeling sad and scared and nervous. Someone will be upset and confused. But, now, Washington can guarantee that that someone will have a big brother there to guide them every step back to full strength, and full confidence.
“I want to be the person that can go to him and say, ‘Hey bro, everything is going to be OK,’” Washington said. “That’s what gets me through it.”
It was at this moment Washington said perhaps the most introspective statement ever uttered by a college student.
“I just try to be someone my old self could be proud of,” he said.
That does not include football. Not actual football, at least for the time being.
Still recovering for shoulder surgery, Washington is out for spring ball. Which, again, sounds miserable. To him, it’s an opportunity. No football means more film.
Over the past few weeks, Washington has really begun to study offenses. He’s looking at schemes and sets and patterns. The goal is to bulk up on preparation now, so when he’s finally unleashed, it’s second nature. His eyes are in the right spot. He knows what’s coming. He can be free.
“Everyone talks about when you’re out there, you’re in the zone and everything is in slow motion,” Washington said. “That really just comes from preparation.”
Said Frazier, BSU’s first-year EDGE coach: “He’s a driven person.”
The hype will be on Washington this year. The sixth-year leader back for one final ride. Back healthy (hopefully), ready to show everyone what it looks like when Demitri Washington plays free for an entire season.
Some will say Washington’s breakout season should’ve come sooner. Perhaps. But life jumped in the mix. And he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I wouldn’t change my experience for anything,” he said. “From the injuries. From the struggles. From the big moments. I think it’s prepared me to, honestly, kind of handle everything.”
