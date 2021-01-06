The Boise State women's basketball team got off to a good start Wednesday at Air Force.
Then all things caved in for the Broncos. The Falcons outscored Boise State 47-23 during the second and third quarters to pull away to a 76-52 win in a Mountain West game.
The trouble started in the second quarter when the Broncos (5-1, 2-1) were outscored 22-7.
One glaring statistic was from 3-point range. The Broncos were 0 for 12. Things weren't much better at the free-throw line where Boise State made just 6-of-13 shots.
And the Broncos struggled taking care of the basketball, turning it over 25 times.
Jade Loville was the lone Bronco to reaching double-figure scoring. She had 16 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Elodie Lalotte led with nine rebounds.
Air Force (3-5, 1-2) had five players reach double figures. Emily Conroe led with 14 points and four steals and Riley Snyder had 13 points.
The Falcons made 26 of 62 shots from the field, 8 of 17 from 3-point range and 16 of 19 from the free-throw line.