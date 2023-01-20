ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crazy things happen underground. Things no one can believe until its right in front of their eyes.
Thirty-seven feet below the New Mexico cement, Boise State and New Mexico brawled. They didn’t play a basketball game so much as the combination of a track meet and wrestling match. And, thus, came all the bizzaro-world events under the earth.
There were 45 minutes of basketball played at The Pit. In the final four seconds, New Mexico big man Morris Udeze curled off a screen, caught a bounce pass and floated the ball into the hoop.
New Mexico 81, Boise State 79 in overtime before a crowd of 14,566.
The battle finally ended. Finally came to a close after 45 minutes of pandemonium. After Tyson Degenhart, who finished with a game-high 28 points, caught a pass with seconds left in regulation and tied the game with a monster triple. After Degenhart tied the game in overtime with a ridiculous And-1. After it seemed like 45 minutes wouldn’t be enough.
From the jump, Boise State struggled with New Mexico’s size. The Broncos haven’t played a team like the Lobos yet this season. A team that physical. That tough. That determined to make the paint their home.
Udeze played like a bulldozer all night. At one point midway through the second period, he ended up with the ball streaking down the lane. Imagine a freight train storming in front of you. Udeze slammed home an echoing dunk that sent the decibels soaring.
Then there was Josiah Allick, a 6-foot-8 with long hair that flows out of his headband like flowers out of a vase. He was the finesse to Udeze’s power, a skilled post player who seemed to know exactly what direction every missed shot was headed. Allick grabbed a game-high 18 boards.
Those guys did not have the greatest stats on the night. But they were the keys, so inbtergral because they flummoxed Boise State’s entire game plan. Degenhart got two quick fouls. Mo Sylla notched two fouls early. The Broncos had to throw so many guys down low, that space just kept opening up on the perimeter.
And you do not want to give space to Jaelen House or Jamal Mashburn Jr. The New Mexico backcourt duo prance around the court like rabbits, hopping and darting to their spots. And when they find an opening, they let it fly. House and Mashburn do not lack confidence. If you asked them, they probably say no one ties their shoes better. When they start hitting shots, they might as well think they’re diieties.
In the second half, they started getting space. They started taking shots. Then they started hitting shots.
Boise State led by 6 with a dozen minutes left. Then Masburn hit a triple. House started burying mid-range jumpers. The Lobos needed just over two minutes to grab the lead.
Not helping: Boise State could not hit from beyond the arc. At ope point late in the game, the Broncos were 1 of 11 from deep.
Only late did the Broncos start to see something outside of 5 feet drop. Degenhart drilled a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left. Then on the next possession, Kobe Young banked it a prayer from the top of the key.
Boise State kept hanging around. Every time New Mexico revved up the crowd with what seemed like a dagger, the Broncos answered.
Case in point: After a crucial stop, Naje Smith caught the ball in the middle of the lane and hit a layup. Boise State trailed by 1 with 24 seconds left.
The Broncos fouled House and the guy with enough bravado to power the city of Albuquerque missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Shaver grabbed the rebound.
As the second wound down, Degenhart caught the ball at the arc. It looked like he had a wide-open lane to the hoop. But Mashburn, like a rabbit, hopped over. Degenhart adjusted. He cut into the paint and threw up a floater he’s hit a million times.
It didn’t even catch the front rim.
The Pit exploded. It sounded like someone lit a firecracker inside a tunnel.
A few minutes later, though, Degenhart caught the ball again. This time from 3. This time to send the game to overtime. And The Pit got very, very quiet.
Then Udeze floated the ball in and almost tore the roof off the place.