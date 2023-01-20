BSU LOBOS

Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr. looks for a shot in the key in a game Friday at New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crazy things happen underground. Things no one can believe until its right in front of their eyes.

Thirty-seven feet below the New Mexico cement, Boise State and New Mexico brawled. They didn’t play a basketball game so much as the combination of a track meet and wrestling match. And, thus, came all the bizzaro-world events under the earth.

