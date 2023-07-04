Your son, Connor, is a phenomenal high school lineman. You’ve taken him to just about every camp near your home in Bakersfield, California. You’ve already spent who knows how much money for travel to a camp at Sacramento State, a Redlands camp, a Fresno State camp, a San Jose State camp, a national camp in Stockton and another in Vegas.
And now Boise State wants you guys to come to the Treasure Valley on your own dime for an unofficial visit … and the Broncos still haven’t handed Connor an actual offer.
“Really, am I going to spend $2,000 to go to Boise for a couple of days to not even know if we’re going to come away with an offer?” Shane said, thinking back to a few weeks ago.
The Warkentins knew the money and time were worth it exactly two seconds after they stepped through the doors of the Bleymaier Complex.
“I wanna say every person on the staff was there greeting us,” Connor said. “20 to 25 people were there just greeting us. … It was worth the wait. Worth the time it took to get there. Worth the money. It just felt really special to be greeted like that.”
As Director of Player Personnel Deontrae Cooper and DL coach Erik Chinander escorted father and son into the building, Boise State coach Andy Avalos hushed the two dozen folks in the room to make an announcement.
“Everybody,” Avalos hollered, according to Connor, “this is Connor Warkentin from Bakersfield, California. He’s a big-time defensive line recruit and I just want you guys to meet him.”
Connor notched his Boise State offer later that night. And, on Monday, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound DL committed to the Broncos over Fresno State, UC Davis, Nevada, San Diego State and others.
“It was well worth it," Shane said. "It was an investment. You’ve gotta do it. And you don’t wanna say ‘what if…’”
Along with Warkentin, Tice Williams — a safety from Texas — committed to the Broncos on Monday, boosting BSU’s 2024 recruiting class to eight kids. Warkentin is one of two defensive linemen and one of seven defensive players in that group.
During his entire visit, Chinander and defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson laid out a “four-to-five-year plan” for Connor, a year-to-year guide for how he can turn from a 250-pound youngster into a massive monster in the trenches.
Really, they wanted him to follow the path of Scott Matlock, a guy who came into Boise State a little undersized, ate right, was ridiculously dedicated in the weight room and turned into a different player his last few years. Which made it all the more special when Danielson randomly saw Matlock walking through the building and called him into a meeting room to chat with Connor and Shane.
“He was telling us how like two years in, after COVID, how he flipped a switch and turned from just another guy to the guy,” Connor said. “It really meant a lot.”
Another interesting part of Connor’s commitment: There have now been two kids — Connor and BSU pledge Travis Anderson — who took visits to both Boise State and Fresno State, considered each place and ultimately chose the Broncos.
In the case of Connor, it’s an even bigger victory for Boise State considering the Warkentins live less than two hours from Fresno State, and Connor’s older brother, Colby, committed to the Bulldogs under current coach Jeff Tedford.
“One of the biggest mistakes, my brother always said, was he committed on his first visit to Fresno,” Connor said. “He had a trip planned to Boise, but once you commit you don’t go on those. He’s said if he could do one thing, it would be to go there.”
Connor did go there. He got an offer there. And now he will be playing football at Boise State.
After the visit, when Connor committed, Shane looked at him and said, “That was the best money I’ve ever spent.”
