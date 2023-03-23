It is officially transfer portal season in college basketball. As matchmaking goes on between college coaches and players without a home, the landscape of rosters will change drastically.
Just on Wednesday, it was reported that Boise State forward Burke Smith — a redshirt sophomore who played just 34 total minutes last season — had entered the portal. A few other Broncos are likely to move on in the next few weeks as well.
But in the meantime, let’s take a look at who would currently be on Boise State’s roster if the season started tomorrow.
RETURNING STARTERS:
G MAX RICE // 6TH YEAR
Rice came into his own last season. A solid off-the-bench scorer more known for being the son of coach Leon Rice turned into one of the best shooters in the Mountain West. Rice averaged over 14 points a game and made more 3-pointers with a better average than any other Bronco.
Expect Rice to continue his development next year. Step No. 1 for Rice is consistency. Last season, he tallied six games with 20 or more points but he also had 10 games where he scored 10 points or less.
Step No. 2 is improving his defense. Even Rice would admit he probably gambles too much on defense. Sometimes it led to impressive steals. Too often, though, it was easy points for the other team.
G CHIBUZO AGBO // SENIOR
The Broncos grabbed Agbo out of the transfer portal last summer, bringing over the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter from Texas Tech. He was solid this season, starting nearly every game while averaging 11.5 points per game and hitting over 40% of his triples.
Agbo would show some flashes of being an unstoppable scorer, but rarely would they last longer than a half. Take the NCAA Tournament game against Northwestern for example. He scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting in the first half. In the second, he made 1 of 5 shots and committed two fouls.
With a year under his belt, it will be interesting to see if Agbo can become a constant 40-minute threat for the Broncos.
F TYSON DEGENHART // JUNIOR
Degenhart might finish out his career as the most-beloved Bronco basketball player in a long, long time. The long-haired kid from Spokane won the Mountain West Freshman of the Year last season and followed it up with a spot on the all-conference first-team list.
“He’s going to continue to grow as a player, but we have to get the right guys around him to help him grow,” Leon Rice said during his appearance on the radio show, Prater and The Ballgame, on Wednesday.
Part of that, Rice said, is grabbing a center out of the transfer portal so that Degenhart can go back to playing the forward, four-man position. Last season, because of the Broncos’ lack of size, Degenhart was their de facto center, banging bodies with guys much bigger than him.
If he can go back to playing just at forward — look out.
“I’d like to get him back to the four more,” Rice said. “He’s a way better shooter than what he showed this year — and I think it’s a factor of him having to be in a Sumo wrestling match down there and then having to shoot 3s.”
RETURNING BENCH PLAYERS:
G JACE WHITING // SOPHOMORE
Coming off a mission trip, Whiting wasn’t expected to play a whole ton as a freshman. But the kid is a workhorse. He quickly became the Broncos’ backup point guard, logging around 15 minutes a game while scoring a bucket or two per game.
Now, there were a number of freshman moments. San Diego State pressed him to death and made his inexperience come to light. But Whiting got better and better as the season went along, gaining confidence from the coaches.
Asked by The Idaho Press if he feels like he’s put himself in a position to be the Broncos’ starting point guard, Whiting said, “I hope so. That’s my goal next year and I want to be that person.”
G KOBE YOUNG // REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE
Young had an interesting season. He started the year on the bench, then exploded for 16 points in a non-conference game against New Orleans. But that didn’t change much. Young still spent most of the season on the bench, coming in sporadically when a guard got into foul trouble.
Not sure what kept him off the court, but with the need for scoring next season, one would expect Young to play more. He finished the season 14-for-33 shooting (42%) and 6 of 20 (30%) from deep.
G PAVLE KUZMANOVIC // SENIOR
Sometimes a backup point guard, it was clear that the coaches trusted him less and less as the season went along. He was also careless with the basketball too much, recording 14 turnovers and just 10 assists on the season.
It would be surprising if he didn’t soon enter the transfer portal.
C MO SYLLA // 5TH YEAR
Sylla, the 6-foot-11 big man who transferred from Detroit Mercy at the start of the season, never seemed to put it together. He played a little early in the season, but couldn’t do much offensively and was only a mediocre defender.
From Feb. 4 on, Sylla played one total minute, which tells you all you need to know. With Boise State looking for a center in the transfer portal, it will be interesting to see if Sylla sticks around and if he can be a productive backup option.
G SADA NGANGA // SOPHOMORE
NgaNga was a highly-touted four-star recruit who was the gem of the Broncos’ 2022 recruiting class. It’s hard to really know what type of player he is because, well, he was never really on the court.
He played just over 110 minutes total this season, didn’t play after Feb. 15 and so often looked lost on the court. NgaNga, at best right now, is a project. But he did say he is coming back to BSU.
G RJ KEENE // REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE
Keene suffered a season-ending shoulder injury just before the season began, so it’s hard to know exactly what type of player he is. But, based on what people have said about him, one would think he has a chance to see the floor next year.
INCOMING FRESHMEN:
F ANDREW MEADOW // FRESHMAN
Meadow, a 6-foot-7 wing from Southern California, is a phenomenal scorer with a signature long-hair-and-glasses look that Rice has said could be a contributor right away.
“His game is built for college right now,” Rice said of Meadow. “There are some players you watch who score 30 points and you’re like, ‘Well if that was a college game, he doesn’t score any of those baskets.’ Everything Andrew does translates.”
G CHRIS LOCKETT // FRESHMAN
Lockett, a 6-foot-3 guard who recently was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Louisiana, scored over 13 points a game at the Isidore Newman School made famous by the Mannings. Lockett could easily play right out of the gate.
“He’s a big-bodied guard, and then he has such a good pace to his game,” Rice said of Lockett on the radio. “So many kids, when you watch young guards, they play at one pace and one pace only. He knows how to control things … and then plays with a maturity you usually don’t see in high school kids.”
F EMMANUEL UGBO // FRESHMAN
We don’t know much about Ugbo. He is a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward who played last year in Germany for the squad, Porsche BBA Ludwigsburg.
He actually hasn’t even signed with the Broncos yet, but is expected to on the April 12th spring signing day and then be on campus over the summer with the rest of the squad.