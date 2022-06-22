The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is No. 9: What impact will Dirk Koetter and Ron Collins have?
Back in early April, Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough was asked about the frequent presence of Dirk Koetter at the Broncos’ spring practices. That’s when he noticed a theme.
“He’s always around when the weather is bad because he can’t golf,” Plough said with a smirk. “If the weather gets better, he might not be around here as much.”
Call him Punxsutawney Plough because the Broncos’ OC must have an inkling into some overcast days this fall.
A few months after Plough’s remarks, Boise State hired Koetter — the former Boise State and NFL head coach — and longtime defensive coordinator Ron Collins, who ran BSU’s defense under coach Dan Hawkins, as analysts.
Koetter and Collins won’t be allowed to do any recruiting or on-field coaching, but can lend their minds to everything else. In other words, don’t expect a video of Koetter working with quarterback Hank Bachmeier on mechanics, expect Koetter to notice something at practice or on tape, then consult with Plough about a possible change.
“I feel very fortunate and very grateful for him taking time to just hang out and give his thoughts on stuff,” Plough said of Koetter in April. “He’s definitely helped me in a lot of ways — not just in coaching but in life. He’s definitely helping, just telling me things he sees, stuff he likes, stuff you might wanna tweak. Having a great mind like that around is awesome.”
The other thing analysts across the country have been praised for is advance scouting. So, theoretically, while Boise State is prepping for its opener against Oregon State, head coach Andy Avalos might have Collins watch loads of film on the Broncos’ next opponent, New Mexico, and deliver notes soon after BSU is done in Corvallis.
Here’s an interesting note on Koetter and Collins: Both are coming out of retirement to be back with the Broncos.
Here’s another interesting note: This is not a high-paying gig. Current Boise State offensive analyst Will Heffner currently makes $11.54 an hour, according to Transparent Idaho.
Koetter and Collins clearly want to be involved with a football program again. And Boise State’s coaches want to have experienced voices to bounce ideas off of.
“I think as a coach, it’s important to check your ego at the door and listen to whoever wants to say something,” Plough said. “Whether it’s a good high school coach or one of the best offensive minds ever like Dirk. He’s become a really good mentor and friend to me.”
These guys are not outsiders by any means. Koetter’s son, Davis, is a wide receiver on the Broncos. During Collins' tenure at Boise State, his star linebacker was none other than Avalos.
It will be interesting to hear how much Koetter and Collins are involved in game planning and what they will bring to the meeting rooms. But it is rarely a bad thing to have minds that experienced in the building, to save veteran sounding boards just a few feet away every day.