The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is No. 8: Can Boise State’s defensive line improve after a disappointing 2021?
Complaints seem silly for Boise State’s defense. Heck, it was stellar in the only stat you need to be good in.
The Broncos’ D allowed the fewest points in the Mountain West, giving up just 19 a game. Only 12 teams in the nation gave up fewer points than Boise State.
Yet, among those dozen teams, just Penn State (7-6) had a worse record than BSU’s 7-5 mark. In other words: There are bigger culprits for Boise State’s subpar season than its defense. But it had plenty of flaws, faults that it was sometimes able to cover up with 22 turnovers.
When looking at where BSU needs to improve in 2022, one can’t look past the defensive line. The group really struggled at times during the season. In the opener against UCF, the Broncos gave up 255 rushing yards. Two weeks later, Oklahoma State RB Jaylen Warren galloped for 218. Even in a win over BYU, Boise State’s defense gave up 4 yards a carry but forced four turnovers so it didn’t matter.
There’s plenty of room for improvement. Working in the Broncos favor: The position room has only upgraded from last season.
“We have a lot of guys coming back, so the continuity is going to be awesome,” said defensive line coach Frank Maile. “Obviously, we have a lot of room to grow still, but those guys are up for the challenge.”
The leader of Maile’s corps is redshirt senior Scott Matlock, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound behemoth from Homedale. An All-Mountain West second team selection last year, Matlock had 41 tackles and accounted for seven of Boise State’s 27 total sacks.
Boise State doesn’t have to worry about Matlock’s production. But who might step up alongside him?
Some think it might be Divine Obichere, a former junior college transfer who battled injuries last season but recorded 4.5 tackles for loss in the Covid-shortened 2020 season. Or perhaps Jackson Cravens, who was just behind Matlock with 39 tackles.
Other than that, the Broncos will be reliant on a group of youngsters: sophomores Herbert Gums and Ahmed Hassanein as well as true freshman Braxton Fely and JJ Talo, both of whom participated in spring camp.
“There’s a lot of dependable depth,” said Obichere. “We all have the skill to start, I feel like. So there shouldn't be any drop off when the starters come out and the backups come in.”
The surprise of the spring though was Cortez Hogans, a 6-3, 270-pounder redshirt senior who started at Northern Illinois, spent a season at Snow College and will likely end his college career as a Bronco.
Hogans adds speed off the edge to a group that really struggled to rush the passer last season.
“Super talented,” Maile said of Hogans. “He’s most likely going to give everyone a run for their money.”
And that’s exactly what Maile wants. The more competition amongst his group, the more options he’ll have come September.