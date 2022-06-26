The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is No. 6: Is it possible for BSU’s secondary to get better?
Boise State’s JL Skinner could be on an NFL roster right now. You can debate where he would’ve been picked in the NFL Draft. But he would’ve been picked.
He is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound hard-hitting safety who gets downhill like he’s strapped onto one of Elon Musk’s rockets. Those guys are unicorns to NFL teams. Maybe not first-round unicorns, but definitely worthy of a pick.
Instead, Skinner is back in Boise, gearing up for his senior season.
“It was pretty easy for me to come back,” Skinner said. “I really just want to elevate my game to the next level — because I feel like I can do that.”
That’s a scary thought. Last season, Skinner led the Broncos with 92 tackles, a pair of interceptions and three fumble recoveries. What’s interesting is it seems like everyone in Boise State’s secondary is also back for another ride.
Other than at nickelback, where sophomore Seyi Oladipo is expected to start, BSU’s back end is full of veterans.
Skinner has appeared in 32 career games in three years. His partner at safety, Tyreque Jones, is heading into his sixth year and has 46 contests under his belt. Both projected starting cornerbacks — Caleb Biggers and Tyric LeBeauf — are redshirt seniors.
It would be hard to find a secondary with more experience, which begs the question: Can it be better in 2022?
Last season, the Broncos gave up a Mountain West best 19 points a game and Boise State allowed 207 yards through the air per game (3rd in the MW) while picking off 13 passes (4th in the MW).
Those numbers are pretty darn impressive. It’s hard to think that Skinner and Co. could grow leaps and bounds from what they did last season. Where the difference might come is from everyone else.
Boise State’s theme of the spring was finding dependable depth with its defense, to make guys good enough that the drop off between starter and backup is minimal.
New cornerbacks coach Demario Warren said with everything he expects out of his corners, there’s “no way we’re going to be able to do it with two guys.”
“Being able to give the amount of effort and give the detail that we’re asking of them every single play,” Warren added, “we can’t do that for 90 plays. We’re going to need three, four, five guys who can hold that standard. Even if it’s for five, six plays.”
Depth is where it seems Boise State’s secondary can improve. Which brings us back to all the experience the Broncos’ starters have.
Those guys, especially the safeties, know their playing time is set, know they could start with an eye patch on. And instead of trying to dominate guys like Zion Washington or Rodney Robinson — both of whom will see plenty of playing time this year — Skinner and Jones are acting as mentors to their backups and trying to raise their level.
“I’m so fired up for what those two are doing from a leadership standpoint,” safeties coach Kane Ioane said. “From just how they’re carrying themselves day in and day out, not just on the practice field but in the meeting room, within the weight room. They are setting such a high standard.”