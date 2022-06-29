The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is No. 4: What would a successful season look like?
Year one under Andy Avalos finished with all the wrong types of firsts.
The Broncos finished with five regular-season losses for the first time since 1998. They lost on The Blue three times for the first time since ‘96. It was their first time not being ranked in the AP poll since 2001.
There was a lot of disappointment in 2021. Especially from a fan base that has had the luxury and burden that stems from all the success Boise State has enjoyed over the last two-plus decades.
Boise State expects to be in the national conversation, to have double-digit wins, to win conference championships.
And, heck, this is sometimes where history becomes a burden. The last two Boise State coaches — Bryan Harsin and Chris Peterson — won Fiesta Bowls in their first year at the helm of the Bronco program. That's a hard bar to meet.
It would be incredibly optimistic to think that Boise State is going to reach a New Year’s Six bowl game this season, especially considering selection to that game is partly subjective. The Broncos could go undefeated but if, say, Houston or Cincinnati runs the table, the Broncos might be on the outside looking in.
On the other end of the spectrum, a 10-win season seems relatively plausible. Even the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook put Boise State’s over/under win total at 9. They clearly think the Broncos are going to be right around that double-digit win total, despite the fact BSU is a four-point underdog in its season opener at Oregon State.
Boise State has the sixth-easiest schedule in the country, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. And that’s considering the fact the Broncos are facing off against the top three teams from the Mountain West's West Division, missing out on playing lowly Hawaii, San Jose State and UNLV.
Here’s another interesting thing about Boise State’s slate: It plays five teams that won 10 or more games last season. Four of those will be in Boise (Air Force is the road contest). Though BSU struggled on The Blue last season, that’s a historical anomaly.
So, with that, it seems reasonable to constitute a successful season as one that ends with a Mountain West title. Heck, that seems to be the goals of the guys in the locker room — and they’re confident enough about it to tell the public.
Since joining the Mountain West in 2011, Boise State has won the conference title four times — and in each of those, the Broncos won at least 11 games.
The last championship was in 2019. Boise State beat Hawaii on The Blue and many of those who celebrated that night are now upperclassmen on the current BSU squad.
“I’m trying to bring a championship back to Boise. That’s the main thing on the mind,” said senior safety JL Skinner. “You guys see all the Mountain West championships we’ve brought back. I’ve only gotten one of them. That’s my main goal right now.”