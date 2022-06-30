The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is No. 3: Can Boise State replicate its turnover production?
Let’s go back nine months. Boise State’s season was five minutes old and its defense had accounted for six points.
You remember the play. UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel ran right and threw a floater towards the end zone. Boise State cornerback Tyric LeBeauf backtracked, snatched the pass and took it 100 yards to the house.
In some ways, it laid the foundation for the season’s turnover trend. LeBeauf went on to pick off another pass that night in Orlando. The next week, the defense forced a half-dozen turnovers. Two weeks later at Utah State, the Broncos tallied three more takeaways.
On the season, Boise State grabbed 13 interceptions and recovered nine fumbles. Those 22 turnovers were tied for 25th in the country, alongside programs like Alabama, Oregon and BYU. Not bad company to be in.
But here’s the odd part: The Broncos’ takeaways still ranked sixth in the Mountain West.
Hawaii led the way with 27 turnovers. Nevada had 26. Fresno State and Utah State finished with 24. And San Diego State notched 23, bolstered by a conference-leading 17 interceptions.
The caveat to that is, because of the canceled Arizona Bowl, Boise State only played a dozen games while all those other Mountain West teams played at least 13.
So can the Broncos’ replicate their turnover production next season?
It seems reasonable. Boise State will likely play 13 games, possibly 14 if it makes the Mountain West title game. It doesn’t have to play early nonconference foes nearly as tough as UCF or Oklahoma State. And, most important, it returns nearly every starter from the defense.
Other than nickelback Kekaula Kaniho, who picked off one pass last season, every other Bronco defender who recorded a pick last season will be back in 2022. Even better, all five dudes who picked up a fumble last year will be back in the blue and orange.
Coaches and players alike have raved about the intensity and development throughout the offseason, about all the added depth and familiarity with the scheme. One would think that would lead to more turnovers.
But sometimes turnovers can be weird. It’s a stat all about being in the right place at the right time, not always indicative of how good or bad a defense is.
On one hand, LeBeauf’s season-opening interception was the product of preparation and instincts. He made a great play and got rewarded. But fumble recoveries are so often fluky, determined on whether or not a 300-pound lineman can fall on a slippery pigskin.
Yet in the recent history of Boise State, the Broncos have almost always found ways to get takeaways. Here’s how many they had in the five years before COVID:
2019: 19
2018: 24 (17 fumble recoveries)
2017: 26
2016: 9
2015: 31 (22 interceptions)
What’s crazy is, despite a difference of 22 turnovers, Boise State actually won more games in 2016 (10) than it did in 2015 (9).
Turnovers do not always correlate to wins — that UCF game proved it — but they sure can help.