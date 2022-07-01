The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is No. 2: Who will step up at receiver without Khalil Shakir?
Let’s start with a crazy stat.
Total receiving yards last season: Khalil Shakir, 1,117.
Every other player that’s still on BSU’s roster: 1,262.
Shakir left behind a Mariana-Trench-sized hole in Boise State’s wide receiver room. People look at the situation and ask, “How will the Broncos replace Shakir?” as if it’s possible.
“Obviously losing Shak and (Octavious Evans) are big losses,” said wide receivers coach Matt Miller, “but we have a lot of guys who are fully capable of taking that next step. ... There are a few guys who I think are really going to turn some heads.”
Stefan Cobbs was phenomenal in the spring game. The 6-foot, 187-pound redshirt senior showed his ability to both create separation on the outside and catch tight passes in the middle of the field. Last season, with Shakir starring in the offense, Cobbs caught 34 passes for 421 yards and five scores.
He’ll likely be quarterback Hank Bachmeier’s top receiver next season. Behind Cobbs is where it really gets really blurry.
“Davis Koetter is just kind of that steady guy who can fill that slot role for us but also go outside,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said. “Billy Bowens taking the top off defenses. Latrell Caples, who we’re really excited about. Just his competitive fire for being a great player.”
Koetter made just four starts last season, racking up 160 yards. Bowens has just 21 catches in four seasons. Redshirt sophomore Latrell Caples — a former three-star prospect from Texas — caught four passes in his first full season.
Another guy who might get into the mix is Austin Bolt. The former Borah standout has had a rocky start to his Boise State career. He started at tight end and moved to defensive end for a little bit before moving to the wide receivers room this spring. Bolt has the natural gifts — he’s 6-3, 210 pounds and runs well — but his success will be determined by how well he picks up the intricacies of the position.
“He has grown just from the mental side, just seeing what it looks like at this level,” BSU coach Andy Avalos said of Bolt.
The unknowns just fly around the Boise State receivers. Even in the spring game — granted Bowens and Caples didn’t play — the Broncos’ secondary shut them down.
There aren’t loads of past on-field triumphs that give fans loads of confidence. At least when Shakir took the No. 1 receiver reins from John Hightower, he already had an 800-yard season under his belt.
That’s not the case this go-round. But, perhaps, it doesn’t need to be.
It’s kind of like that scene from Moneyball where Billy Beane is looking around the room of A’s scouts who think they need to find someone to fill the void of slugger Jason Giambi.
“We can’t do it,” Beane says. “Now, what we might be able to do is recreate him. Recreate him in the aggregate.”
That should be the goal of Boise State. Maybe one guy can’t transform into Shakir. But combine career seasons from Cobbs, Koetter, Bowens, Caples and, all of a sudden, the loss isn’t so tough to deal with.