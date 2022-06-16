The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. First up is No. 15: Can BSU have a 1,000-yard rusher once again?
There are a lot of similarities between 2009 and 2022. The word “recession” is ringing through the news. People are lining up to see a new Pixar movie. The Yankees are good again. The parallels are endless.
But could 2022 be the start of another streak for Boise State running backs?
Back in 2009, Boise State junior Jeremy Avery rumbled for 1,151 yards. Over the next ten seasons, at least one Bronco would also rush for over 1,000 yards — a club that included some of the greatest tailbacks in BSU history: Doug Martin, Jay Ajayi, Jeremy McNichols, Alexander Mattison, etc.
The streak came to an unsurprising halt in 2020. But a billion other long runs screeched to an end in the COVID-affected year from hell. Boise State only played seven games that season. Of course no one broke the century mark.
But the Broncos got back to normal in 2021. They played a full dozen-game schedule and, well, somehow things got worse.
Tailback George Holani nearly had more yards in the COVID-shortened season (569) than he did last year (589). Injuries, of course, are to blame for that. Holani missed three games with a bad knee and was limited in a few others.
“Last season definitely tested my mindset,” Holani said, “to see just how I was going to respond with just getting better.”
Yet the 5-foot-11, 208-pound back finished the season on a four-game tear.
He powered his way to 117 rushing yards in a win over No. 23 Fresno State, then picked up 102 yards against Wyoming, gained 114 in a rout of New Mexico and concluded the year with 70 in a disappointing loss at San Diego State.
“The offense is different when he’s out there,” coach Andy Avalos said of Holani.
It brought back flashbacks to 2019, back when the then-freshman racked up 1,014 yards on the ground. Over the past two seasons, people have been wondering when Holani will get back to his first-year form. Now it’s reasonable to wonder if he can.
“I don’t feel any weight at all,” Holani said. “There’s a lot of opportunity ahead and I’m just looking forward to what’s ahead.”
Helping his case: The Broncos have an experienced running backs coach in the building. Winston Venable — who had never played or coached tailbacks before getting the job at BSU — stepped down and Avalos brought back Keith Bhonapha.
Bhonapha was the Boise State running backs coach when the 1,000-yard streak started and later followed Chris Peterson to Washington, where he helped guys like Myles Gaskin join the century club.
“We’ve seen what George can do when he gets a chance to get going,” Bhonapha said in the spring. “For me, I think I have guys who will buy into my coaching.”
One of those dudes is freshman Ashton Jeanty, who appears like the top nominee to join the 1,000-yard club once Holani is gone.
“Whether he’s running up inside and running behind his pads, he can get to the perimeter pretty quick,” Avalos said of Jeanty. “His acceleration is pretty good as well. We’re excited about what he’s done.”
Boise State’s offensive line is healthy and more experienced. Avalos spent all of spring telling anyone who would listen that the Broncos will be better on the ground in 2022. So, whether this year or next, it seems unlikely the 1,000-yard drought will continue much longer.