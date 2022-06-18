The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is No. 13: What newcomer will have the biggest impact?
This is a fairly straightforward question. Let’s take a look at our candidates:
OL Cade Beresford // Washington State transfer
Beresford is a commodity rarely seen in the transfer portal: Someone looking for a new home not because a lack of playing time. Washington State fired coach Nick Rolovich midseason and Beresford decided to look at other options, despite starting eight games at right guard. After spring ball, he’s the favorite to be the Broncos’ starting right tackle.
“We’re really excited about what he’s done,” coach Andy Avalos said. “He is awesome to be around.”
QB Sam Vidlak // Oregon State transfer
OK, Boise State is hoping Vidlak doesn’t have a massive impact — at least, not this year. If he does, it means Hank Bachmeier got injured. But Vidlak impressed in the spring. He transferred in from Oregon State and many pegged him to be the third-stringer behind Bachmeier and Taylen Green. All of a sudden, he was jogging out with the backups during the spring game and showing off a cannon of an arm.
“Sam’s a competitor, a ferocious competitor,” said BSU offensive coordinator Tim Plough.
EDGE George Tarlas // Weber State transfer
Five years after he graduated from Borah High, Tarlas is back in the Treasure Valley. After finishing with 55 tackles last season at Weber State, the Greece native put his name in the transfer portal and was swooped up by the Broncos. Tarlas is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound man of iron. He dominated the Big Sky with his bruising tackles and superb instincts and many think he’ll do the same in the Mountain West.
EDGE Deven Wright // Juco transfer
Wright might not have gotten much consideration a few weeks ago, but with Shane Irwin recently medically retiring, Wright should have a good opportunity to see the field. Wright is a long-armed speedster off the edge, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound pass rusher who had 10 tackles for loss last season at Mississippi Gulf Community College.
DL Cortez Hogans // Juco transfer
Ranked as a top-40 junior college recruit out of Snow College, Hogans has been lauded as a missile in the trenches. Coaches and teammates alike have been impressed with his speed off the line and his versatility along the defensive line. Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said he’s been “competitive” in the way he wants to learn the scheme and grow. Which, perhaps, shouldn’t be surprising. This is Hogans’ fifth collegiate season.
“He’s most likely going to give everyone a run for their money,” said defensive line coach Frank Maile. “(He’s) super talented.”
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds // Freshman
Coaches in the offseason spoke about Ferguson-Reynolds like he was Air Bud. They raised their eyebrows and gave this look like, you’re not going to believe what this kid can do. The Aussie is a rugby-style punter capable of rolling out, changing the launch point and, thus, the spin on every one of his punts. Boise State held Ferguson-Reynolds back in the spring game, only fueling his mythical-figure status.
RB Ashton Jeanty // Freshman
Jeanty was the star of the spring game. OK, maybe the star of the spring at-large. The tailback graduated high school a semester early and showed up for Boise State’s fall camp. When he showed up, he looked like he was 30. Jeanty is a lean 200 pounds and runs with effortless speed. Problem is, he only became a spring star because Boise State held back senior starter George Holani.
“He’s definitely developed,” said Holani. “He looks great out there.”
Verdict:
I’d say its Beresford. Boise State’s offensive line was atrocious last season, plagued by constant injuries. Beresford not only provides stability as the starting right tackle, but has the ability to play nearly every position on the line, able to fill in if another starter goes down. That could prove invaluable.