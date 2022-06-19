The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is No. 12: Can the BSU offense finish better in the red zone?
Few Boise State players from last season were as productive as Jonah Dalmas. The Broncos kicker finished the season with just two misses, drilling a school-record 26 field goals.
Which is, well, concerning.
Boise State was actually really good at scoring points in the red zone. It’s just that most of the time, the Broncos were settling for three instead of seven.
BSU scored points on 49 of its 53 trips to the red zone, a 92.5% clip that ranked seventh in the nation.
But let’s break down those 49 scores:
Rushing TDs — 15
Passing TDs — 14
Field goals — 20
In his signing day press conference a few months back, BSU coach Andy Avalos made specific mention to the Broncos’ red-zone letdowns, saying the Broncos spent quite a bit of time on specific red-zone drills in their eight practices ahead of the Arizona Bowl that, as you know, never happened.
“Being able to turn those scores into touchdowns — that was a huge emphasis going into the bowl prep,” Avalos said, “and the amount of time we spent to identify the things that we do well, that we execute and what we can do to score touchdowns when we’re down in that area.”
And it’s not hard to see how Boise State’s lack of touchdowns impacted their season. Among Boise State’s five losses, three of them were by seven points or less.
It’s clear Avalos understands Boise State can’t have an uber-successful season with another 20 field goals in the red zone.
What will be interesting is to see how the Broncos replace two of its best scorers in running back Andrew Van Buren and wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who accounted for 16 TDs last year.
One guy who might be expected to step up is running back George Holani, who missed three games with an injury and was taken out in goal line situations for Van Buren. Holani should see more action in the red zone this season, but he didn’t seem too worried about only scoring one time last season.
“It doesn’t matter to me,” Holani said. “I play my role. Whatever the coaches want me to do.”
But, really, Boise State’s red-zone production comes down to one guy: Quarterback Hank Bachemeier.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound gunslinger improved as a decision-maker through the season but it’s tough to overlook the ill-advised interceptions. Many remember the late-game pick that halted Boise State’s comeback attempt against UCF. Even recently, in the spring game, Bachemeier chucked a pass into double coverage that was tipped then picked off.
“Hank can’t force that ball in there like that,” Avalos said afterwards. “We have to work through the progression if the read isn’t there.
“And being down in the red zone, too, if you have to pull it down and run then pull it down and run.”