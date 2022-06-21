The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is No. 11: Can Seyi Oladipo replace Kekaula Kaniho at nickel safety?
It’s somewhat easy to discount the losses to Boise State defense.
I mean, the group returns more starters than fans could have expected. Safety JL Skinner decided to wait on the draft and come back. Defensive linemen Divine Obichere and Scott Matlock came back for a fifth year. Linebacker Ezekial Noa opted for a sixth season. As did corner Tyreque Jones.
But don’t discount the losses.
Linebacker Riley Whimpey was the Broncos’ second-leading tackler last season and graduated. And nickel safety Kekaula Kaniho ran out of eligibility after he played more games in a Boise State uniform (60) than anyone else in history.
Throughout the spring, the storyline was simple: Who’s going to replace Kaniho?
Not just who was going to replace Kaniho, who were even candidates?
Still, the only guy on the roster with their position listed as nickelback is sixth-year man Roman Kafentzis. It’s quite bizarre. Jones was said to be in the mix, but it looks like he’ll stay at safety. Rodney Robinson — a sophomore from Southern California — saw time there in the spring, too.
But as spring progressed, Seyi Oladipo began to assert himself as the first-team nickelback.
“Talk about finding the best guys to get on the field,” said defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. “He has the potential to be a really good player for us.”
Indeed, but he’ll need more than just potential to succeed at nickel.
“You do so much for our defense,” Danielson said of the nickelback. “You will blitz. You have to be an elite cover guy (because) you will cover the slot. ... They just do so much. Having savvy at that position is everything for us.”
Oladipo does not just possess savvy, he oozes it like sweat.
Oladipo radiates a room with his pearly smile and bubbly laugh. In all the best ways, he talks about football like a fun game and not some hard-and-fast operation. In some ways, he is still a kid. Heck, he said it was tougher to cut out sugar than it was to watch more film.
More than anything, though, Oladipo is still learning. What’s so refreshing is that he recognizes and embraces it.
At one point in a media scrum, Oladipo was asked if he preferred the traditional safety spot or being a nickelback.
“I prefer playing football,” Oladipo said with a grin. “It’s the best man plays. And if that’s me, it’s me.”
Oladipo has all the athleticism in the world. He covers like a corner. He chases ball carriers like they stole his wallet. And he has next-level instincts. It all showed in his true freshman season, where Oladipo played in all 12 games and picked off a pair of passes.
Still, he said watching film of his freshman-year self was like “watching a chicken with its head cut off.”
In 2022, if he can successfully transition to the Broncos’ next-great nickel, he’ll mix his intuition with knowledge of the defense. Luckily he’s got plenty of people helping him out.
“Seeing Tyreque Jones, JL, a couple of our guys who have been here start to bring him along in regards to how he preps and what it takes to actually play the position," Danielson said. "Not just, ‘OK, I know the line on the playbook. But what are the intricacies of this position?’”