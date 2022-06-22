The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is No. 10: What difference will a healthy offensive line make?
For the first month of last season, Boise State configured its offensive line like letters in a wordle game.
Yep, that goes there.
OK, right letter, wrong spot.
Yeah, get that one out of here.
After six weeks, the Broncos had already strutted out four different starting offensive line combinations to more and more misery. In a loss to Nevada in early October, things came to a head. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier was sacked a half-dozen times. BSU ran the ball for a whopping 22 yards. Heck, the Albertsons Stadium crowd was booing after bad snaps.
It was rough. It also made sense.
“I think our depth is the No. 1 thing,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said then. “We just don’t have a large number of guys right now that could go in there and do the things we want."
Calling Boise State’s offensive line “depleted” would be like calling Buckingham Palace a “house.” It doesn’t quite reach the scale. The Broncos O-line was patchwork at best.
Center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez missed the entire season for unknown reasons. Jake Stetz missed time. Garrett Curran had injuries that set him back. Will Farrar blew his calf out at the end of the season.
And here’s the thing about injuries on the offensive line: They don’t just affect one person.
If the right guard goes down, maybe the right tackle will move over and then someone else has to fill in at tackle. There’s always moving pieces. And Boise State had to move pieces again … and again … and again.
Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the Broncos found temporary success. In an upset win at No. 10 BYU, the Boise State line paved the way for 140 rushing yards while allowing just one sack.
The rest of the season had stock-market fluctuation. On the season, BSU gave up 27 sacks that cost the offense 224 yards.
Heading into 2022, there is hope that the days of Bachmeier constantly running for his life are over.
“Being able to communicate pre-snap and make sure we’re on the same page is really important,” Bachmeier said.
Left tackle John Ojukwu is back for his sixth season. He was the steady force amidst chaos last season and returns for a final season that might end with some draft buzz.
“He’s just a pillar of the offensive line room,” said offensive line coach Tim Keane.
Holomalia-Gonzalez is 100% once again. Curran, Will Farrar and Ben Dooley will likely compete for the guard spots. Plus, the Broncos added Washington State transfer Cade Beresford, who is expected to start at right tackle but can play any position on the line.
And that’s important. After the horror of last season, Keane knows he needs to have dependable reserves at the ready.
“Last year, everyone saw that even though we had this initial depth chart, it got blown up early,” he said. “For us, it’s about the initial competition and developing depth — and at multiple different positions.
“We have groups, like this is our first group. And then the next day, we’ll change that group around just so guys are getting used to playing different positions. It’s all about that competition piece.”