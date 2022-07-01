The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is No. 1: Can Hank Bachmeier elevate his game in year four?
Would the public perception of Hank Bachmeier be different if that Florida State game went differently?
It’s a fair question to ask. There might not be another player in the country who’s heard about their first collegiate game more than Bachmeier. It has been the most memorable — if not, the defining — outing of his three seasons in the blue and orange.
Just months removed from high school graduation, a freshman quarterback walked into Doak Campbell Stadium and helped down one of college football’s greatest brands. Bachmeier completed 30 of 51 passes for 407 yards. All of those numbers are still his career highs.
The Broncos overcame an 18-point deficit and scored the game’s final 23 points to secure the season-opening victory. Our columnist, Mike Prater, called it “one of the biggest wins in school history.”
That was how Bachmeier began his college career: With Kellen Moore-expectations and Fiesta Bowl hype. That’s tough to fulfill. Especially tough as we do the revisionist history and realize that Seminoles’ team went 6-7 and fired its coach.
Still, many in the Treasure Valley still expect that Florida State Bachmeier. And for the past three years, they’ve only seen rare glimpses.
Bachmeier got hurt against Hawaii that season and missed so much time that it was actually Jaylon Henderson who led BSU to a Mountain West Championship. Bachmeier missed two games in 2020 and during his absence against Air Force backup Jack Sears was marvelous. Bachmeier finally started all 12 games last season, throwing for more than 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“Football will humble you really quick,” Bachmeier said. “You’ve got to come in every day and you have to be consistent. There’s a lot of things you have to do.”
Will 2022 be different? Will Bachmeier become one of the best quarterbacks in the country, as many thought he would after that Florida State game?
One thing working in his favor: He finally returns an offensive coordinator.
Tim Plough is back for year two. Boise State’s quarterback finally has some continuity with his position coach. For the first time since high school, Bachmeier doesn’t have to learn a new system in one offseason. That luxury can’t be overstated.
“I think for him,” Plough said, “we took such a huge step from what they used to do here offensively and what we gave the quarterback from a knowledge standpoint and from an empowerment standpoint of what he needed to do. So that took a lot of learning.”
Plough runs an RPO offense far different from what Bachmeier learned under former BSU coordinators Zak Hill and Eric Kiesau.
So much of what makes a quarterback successful in Plough’s offense is what happens before the snap. Learning the offense. Understanding defensive structure. Knowing all the protections. Making sure he’s doing everything he can to anticipate what’s going to come, what he can do to get the ball out quickly.
“There’s a lot on my plate (in Plough’s offense),” Bachmeier said. “You have to memorize a lot of things pre snap in like three seconds. If you miss one thing, you’re kind of screwed. I just think my consistency on that end has been better.”
That should help the fourth-year quarterback make strides in 2022 because, while he was mightily accurate last season (he completed 63% of his passes), there were also plenty of times he held the ball too long, scrambled and got sacked in a key situation.
And this season, Bachmeier won’t have Khalil Shakir as a safety net. The Broncos’ star receiver is now a Buffalo Bill and no current Boise State receiver has racked up more than 500 yards in a season. That’s a tad concerning. But perhaps if Bachmeier elevates his game, he’ll be able to raise the performance of his pass catchers, too.
“(Hank has) just been growing, getting more mature,” said Stefan Cobbs, the Broncos’ second-leading receiver last season, “stepping into that leadership role and helping leading this offense.”
There is no doubt, as Bachmeier goes, so do the Broncos. Year four will be the deciding season for the Boise State quarterback.
We know he has NFL aspirations, but he could also use his COVID-19 exemption and come back for a fifth year. If Bachmeier is fantastic in 2022, the Broncos would probably welcome him back with open arms. If he’s not superb, perhaps Boise State would be alright handing the reigns to a younger quarterback, maybe Taylen Green or Sam Vidlak or three-star recruit CJ Tiller.
But that’s speculation for another day. For now, it’s simply reasonable to wonder if Bachmeier can replicate that performance he had three years ago in Tallahassee.