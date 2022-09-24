BSU Football Practice

Offensive coordinator Tim Plough (left) instructs quarterback Hank Bachmeier (right) at Boise State Football practice Aug. 11.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

After the most embarrassing loss of his tenure on Friday night, Boise State football coach Andy Avalos decided a massive offensive overhaul was necessary for the Broncos to move past their 27-10 loss at UTEP.

Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough on Saturday afternoon. He will be replaced by former Boise State and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter, who has worked as an offensive analyst with BSU this season. 

