Trivia question of the day: Rickey Henderson began his pro baseball career playing in what city?
3 …
2 …
1 …
Boise!
Yes, it is completely random and completely true. The future Hall of Famer was 17 when the Oakland A’s drafted and then shipped Henderson to the Treasure Valley in 1976. (We’ll have another story on Rickey’s time in Boise later in the summer.)
Perhaps you knew that. Perhaps you’ve heard the stories. Perhaps you know someone who claims they saw Henderson play in Boise. But unless they’ve got a ticket stub or a picture, I’m calling bologna.
Here’s the truth: Hardly anyone saw Henderson play.
There might have been more people at the DMV than Boise A’s games in the summer of ‘76.
According to Idaho Press archives, only 185 people attended a Sunday game where a young center fielder the paper called “Rick Henderson” blasted his first long ball of the year. Just 194 tickets were purchased a few days later. Not long after, the team held a “Bob Feller Day'' despite Feller having, from what I can find, absolutely no relation to Idaho or the A’s.
To no one’s surprise, the team folded after the season.
The question remains: Why didn’t people show up in Boise?
Well the A’s had this weird deal. You see it took four proposals before A’s general manager Mike Manning could convince the Boise School Board to let the squad play at Borah High School. The agreement was futile. The A’s paid only $7,000 to use the field but were forbidden from selling, you guessed it, beer.
Of course it’s beer. The answer is always beer. Why’d you send that text at 4 a.m.? Why is your wallet in the toilet? Why did you put $100 into the jukebox and play “Never Gonna Give You Up,” by Rick Astley on repeat for three hours?
Beer! That’s why!
We are 46 years past Henderson’s time in Boise and the hoppy deliciousness is still on the minds of patrons deciding if their late-night plans will include a sporting event or not.
Count me amongst that group. I’m attracted to cheap alcohol like a moth to light. In college, a bar near my apartment offered $1 drinks on Wednesdays — which meant, for eight-straight months, my friends and I spent every Hump Day sipping on Long Island Ice Teas.
I attended one game as a fan since I moved to Boise a few months ago: A Wednesday night Idaho Steelheads game. It was $2 beer night and it was the most fun I’ve had at a sporting event in a long time.
Live hockey is unmatched. The concourse is completely open, which means you can stand in line for concessions and still see the game. An in-game promotion included fans chucking pucks on the ice. Oh, and a crisp Alexander Hamilton afforded me five 16-ounce beers! WinCo might struggle to match that.
Maybe a quarter of the arena could’ve named a player. Didn’t matter. People were there to have a good time and the Steelheads delivered. It’s why they sold out 26 games this past season.
“We put that in to try and entice people to come to the Wednesday games,” said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. “We’ve built up a pretty good brand equity over the years in the product we put on the ice and the experience coming to the game.”
Perhaps it’s ironic to be talking about the glory of cheap alcohol this week. The PGA Championship is going on in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tiger’s there. Phil’s not. Greg Norman partnered with the Saudis to form a rival league. There’s plenty of storylines. The topic most on fan’s minds: Southern Hills is charging $18 for a beer.
It’s pissing people off. Major champion Justin Thomas even weighed in, tweeting: “Gotta treat the fans better than that.”
Well they should. But they won’t. They don’t care.
And in some ways, they don’t have to care. That’s not the case in the Treasure Valley.
The Boise Hawks begin their second straight season as an independent on Wednesday at Idaho Falls. To scroll through their website and skim their promotional calendar is to notice a theme.
There’s a Ballpark Brew Fest at Memorial Stadium on June 11. They teamed up with Boise-based Payette Brewing to create “Bases Loaded Lager” special for the ballpark. The team sells brews in a 26-ounce souvenir baseball bat. Draft beer will be just $2 on Thirty Thursday. And they added a beer garden down the right-field line described as “the most Instagram-able location in the ballpark.”
Homer Simpson’s mouth is watering.
“We’ve talked about it, just making things more hip,” said Hawks Marketing Manager Paige Plotzke. “We’re trying to get with the times and then be ahead of the game for other places so people are like, ‘Oh, the Boise Hawks game, that was really fun.’”
It will, if nothing else, be cheap. It’s a refreshing reversal from the corporate greed that poisons fan experiences across the country.
Hoards of out-of-towners, myself included, have moved to the Treasure Valley over the past few years. They’re not gonna find any major-league sports here. They’re also not going to find any $18 beers.