BOISE — Naje Smith threw down a dunk, wagged his tongue to the heavens then slapped the floor like Coach K was roaming the sidelines.
When Boise State’s end-of-the-year highlight package comes out, Saturday’s 75-63 win over Wyoming will be featured heavily.
The lowly Cowboys, playing with just seven scholarship guys after three players left the program earlier this week, have turned into the confidence boosters of the Mountain West. In a funk? Pray Wyoming is coming up on the schedule.
Boise State needed something positive this week. Not that the Broncos were nearing rock bottom or anything of the ilk, but they were coming off their worst loss of the season — a 20-point loss at San Diego State last Friday — and had a bye to week to think about it.
On Saturday night, the Broncos looked no worse for wear, jumping on the depleted Cowboys with energy, effort and a whole lot of swagger.
“It looked like guys got their legs back and we were bouncing around pretty good,” BSU coach Leon Rice said. “I was proud of our guys.”
Helping their cause: the return of Marcus Shaver Jr.
Rice likes to call Shaver his quarterback. He is the oil that keeps everything humming in harmony. And when he’s not in there, things start to break down.
Shaver watched the 20-point loss to San Diego State from the bench, a boot covering his left ankle. He returned on Saturday, with no brace or aid.
Did the Broncos need Shaver in order to beat Wyoming? Probably not. But a non-hampered Shaver is a welcome sign for the Broncos — and the non-hampered Shaver looked phenomenal.
“I’m still not 100%,” Shaver said, “but it’s just good to be out there with the guys.”
“It feels amazing (to have Shaver back),” said Smith. “It’s hard missing such a big piece, someone who has been here for three years now who knows the system and who knows how to run the team.”
Shaver’s health has been a storyline all season. He was visibly hampered for a number of non-conference contests. He missed almost all of December with an injury. Then he sat out the San Diego State game with an ankle injury.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Rice admitted he has developed some paranoia about managing Shaver, trying to ensure he’s practicing the right amount and not playing any unnecessary minutes. But Shaver is a tough guy to manage. He plays the game at 100 mph, slamming to the ground on seemingly every other possession.
Saturday may not have been Shaver at 100%, but he looked undeterred.
For his first points of the game, Shaver drove down the middle of the lane right into Wyoming’s 6-foot-10 forward Caden Powell. Shaver initiated the contact then looped his right arm around Powell’s body and flipped the ball into the hoop before he hit the ground.
“That was crazy,” Shaver said. “Once you see the ball go in, the basket gets bigger and bigger.”
Shaver went on to finish the night with 17 points, his highest output in a month and a half.
Tyson Degenhart scored a game-high 20 points. Smith added 18. And both Max Rice and Chibuzo Agbo totaled 10 points.
Not scoring a point on Saturday? Anyone on Boise State’s bench.
The Broncos’ reserves were held scoreless. They took just two total shots and had a combined five rebounds.
It didn’t matter against Wyoming — not after the Broncos shot 53% and won the rebounding battle by 15. But it might matter against a more-formidable opponent, Rice knows that.
“We need more. No doubt, we need more. They can’t have goose eggs, because they’re good players,” Rice said. “Part of it is they’re been a little inconsistent, so you don’t know what you’re getting.”
But right now, the Broncos sure seem to know what they’re getting from their starters — a quintet that, when healthy, is as good as any group in the Mountain West.
“We’re just trying to earn our respect right now,” Smith said.