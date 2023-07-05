What can a change at offensive coordinator mean? How about — everything.
Last season, in a rare move for a program that has preached stability for over two decades, Andy Avalos fired OC Tim Plough after four games. The passing game was stale and uninspiring. The rushing attack looked hopeless. Avalos knew he had to make a change.
Dirk Koetter, as you know, came out of retirement to take over the offense. Hank Bachmeier transferred. Taylen Green jumped in as QB1. And Boise State, fresh off one of the program’s most embarrassing losses to UTEP, rattled off four-straight victories and made the Mountain West Championship.
An offensive coordinator — for better or worse — can alter a season. Boise State fans know that. They also know the feeling of seeing a new face calling plays. Since 2019, the Broncos have had five different offensive coordinators: Zak Hill, Eric Kiesau, Plough, Koetter and now Bush Hamdan.
Hamdan, the former BSU quarterback under coach Chris Petersen, returns to his alma mater with massive responsibility and grandiose expectations.
The school reached deep into its pockets to hand Hamdan a $400,000 contract, which was nearly $120,000 more than what Plough made. Hamdan has been tasked with turning Green into the next great Boise State quarterback. And it is his duty to find the strengths of the handful of Broncos skill players who have shown, in doses, they can be dominant.
How Hamdan plans to do that is still a bit of a mystery. What his offense is going to look like still isn’t crystal clear.
Hamdan doesn’t exactly run a spread offense but is keen on getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers in space. Think screen passes to Latrell Caples or a wheel route to George Holani.
“The biggest thing is I think it gives a role to a certain type of player as well,” Hamdan said. “If there’s an undersized player who’s great with the ball in his hands and he can spread the field horizontally, it allows you to do that.
“I just think it’s the combination, just like in the pass game, of intermediate to long ball to the run game. It’s lateral plays to vertical plays.”
The word from everyone who’s been around Hamdan is he’s operating Boise State’s offense like he’s in the NFL. Someone told me that Plough used to have a lot of one-word sayings for his plays. I’m just making these up, but things like, “Banana,” “Longhorn,” “Boston,” or whatever.
Hamdan, on the other hand, is making Green and the offense learn NFL lingo. Instead of Green getting in the huddle and yelling, “Banana,” he’s getting in there and saying something like, “Viper Right 382 X Stick Lookie,” where each of those words and each of those numbers gives an assignment to a different player.
What this allows Hamdan to do is run the same play over and over again, but make it look different to the defense. All he has to do is change the order of the numbers and the wide receivers are in different spots.
Hamdan said he learned that from his time as the quarterbacks coach with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.
“The first thing that comes to mind (in that system was) whether it’s a run or a pass,” Hamdan said, “is trying to make everything look the same.”
Koetter implemented that a bit during his stint last season, even noting that Boise State beat San Diego State by basically running the same five plays again and again, just making them look different. And, you know what? The Aztecs couldn’t stop it.
The theme of what Koetter did during spring ball was all about simplicity. That play call may sound complicated, but it’s far easier to remember than 800 different one-word calls. Even more: Hamdan has taken a load off of Green, noting that in his offense the center will call out the offensive line’s protections instead of Green.
It all sounds good. Now let’s see how it looks.