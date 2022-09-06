It was just past 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night as Michael Odle sat in his Texas home, texting his buddies as ESPN broadcaster Beth Mowins came across the airwaves with an urgent message.
“Well back here in Corvallis and a major development for Bronco football. Their offense is making a change right here at quarterback,” Mowins said. “... Taylen Green, the redshirt freshman from Lewisville, Texas appears poised to enter the ballgame for the Broncos.”
Odle, Green’s coach at Lewisville High, figured his former star had a shot to see playing action. Boise State starter Hank Bachemier struggled early against Oregon State, tossing two picks and fumbling near his own goal line.
Sure enough, just over a quarter into the 2022 season, Green stood on the sideline of Reser Stadium, his helmet fastened and his first collegiate pass just moments away. Redshirt freshmen are supposed to get spooked by a moment of that magnitude. Down 17-0. On the road. The four-year starter benched. Not exactly a recipe for success.
“I knew he wasn’t going to blink,” Odle said. “I knew he was going to stand tall in the pocket, that he wasn’t going to be skittish. But I knew if he got flushed out of there, he was going to make plays.”
Green made enough plays on Saturday to set up a quarterback competition with Bachmeier heading into the Broncos’ Friday night, Mountain-West opener at New Mexico.
Against the Beavers, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Green completed 68% of his passes for 155 yards and, more impressively, rushed 11 times for 105 yards and a pair of scores. The highlight: Late in the third quarter, Green stepped up in a crowded pocket, juked a defensive lineman, then another, then turned into Usain Bolt as he glided to a 74-yard touchdown run.
“He’s one of the fastest guys out there,” left tackle John Ojukwu said.
“If you know nothing about football and you’re just in the stadium,” offensive line coach Tim Keane said, “you’re like, ‘Woah, that guy is making plays.”
“He can fly,” nickel Ty Jones said. “He’s a long, lengthy kid who can actually move.”
Said Odle: “We’ve seen it before. It’s something else.”
To watch Green on TV is one thing. Even in the stands it’s hard to appreciate how fast he’s truly churning. That is until you’re on the field with him and he runs on the turf with the strides of Bigfoot, eating up 10 yards in only a few steps.
His legs bring a different element to Boise State’s offense. He possesses the sort of uncanny speed and athleticism Bachmeier doesn’t, able to scramble and make plays when the pocket breaks down. And on Saturday night, as the Broncos’ offensive line endured a night filled with struggle, Green had to take off plenty.
And maybe he ran too much against Oregon State, Green can use his athleticism almost as a crutch at times — which can be really bad or turn into the most amazing play you’ve ever seen.
“We had to call two timeouts because he called plays incorrectly. We had a play at the 5-yard line that’s gonna be a walk-in touchdown for Riley (Smith) and we called it the right way,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said of Green. “The play where he runs for (74) yards, we’ve got guys wide open and he doesn’t see them and he just takes off and runs for (74) yards.”
He made the wrong play but scored an improbable touchdown. Evaluate that how you wish.
Back at Lewisville, Odle ran a multiple spread offense that gave Green the ability to control things from the line of scrimmage, commanding the Fighting Farmers’ (yes, that was actually their mascot) run-pass option system.
At Lewisville, Green didn’t diagnose defensive fronts or set offensive line protections or learn a playbook the size of Harry Potter as he does at BSU. But it’s not like Green was taking off at every opportunity. No, he was a true dual-threat guy.
As a senior, Green threw for 2,400 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for just 653 yards and seven scores.
“When you see him, and you see that 6-foot-6 frame, and you see how fast he is, you want him to run,” said Odle. “But the kid is a quarterback. The kid can throw it. The kid can read coverages and do all the things you need him to do to run the offense.”
He’s tweaked his throwing mechanics over the last year, coming more over the top with his release to create better accuracy. He clearly still has strides to make as a passer — he was off on a number of throws Saturday — but, as Odle said, “He’s a constant student of the game.”
And a quarterback who will have three years of eligibility remaining after 2022. Even if Bachmeier starts on Friday and plays well, Green would be the odds-on-favorite to win the job over fellow redshirt freshman Sam Vidlak and current commit CJ Tiller next season.
But then again, perhaps Green will start against New Mexico and won’t relinquish the position for years.
Either way, with a decision looming, Odle speaks for many in saying, “I don’t envy the coaches at Boise State.”
“They probably know they need to play Taylen for him to progress and do it,” he added. “But they also have a senior whose done a lot for their program and a really good player, too.”